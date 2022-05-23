Ryan Fox plummets down PGA Championship leaderboard after disastrous final round

Ryan Fox hits from the bunker on the ninth hole during a disappointing final round at the PGA Championship in Oklahoma.

Ryan Fox’s hopes of a top-20 finish at the PGA Championship were shattered after a disastrous seven over par final round.

The New Zealander had turned in three even par 70s before teeing off for the final round at on Sunday (Monday NZ time) at Southern Hills Championship Course in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Fox had been playing consistently all week, but his touch deserted him with seven bogeys – at the second, eighth, 10th, 12th, 13th , 15th and 17th holes.

He had been in a three-way tie for 17th overnight, but had plummeted 37 places to 54th by the end of his round after carding 77.

Fox went into the PGA Championship fresh from a tie for second place in the Soudal Open on the European Tour.