'It’s a mess': High-flying Ryan Fox inches closer to Masters start, no fan of LIV Golf

New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox has had a breakthrough win on the European Tour, clinching the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in Abu Dhabi.

Despite the “entertaining if not annoying” LIV Golf Series saga consuming 2022, Ryan Fox admits his year couldn’t have gone much better, so far.

The Kiwi ace, currently taking a well-earned break with his family and “drinking a couple of nice French reds” in Bordeaux, has had arguably a career-best year, but reds could soon turn to Champagne if his hot form keeps flowing.

Fox, who will hear on Sunday (Monday NZT) if he will be one of Trevor Immelman’s captain's picks for September’s International Presidents Cup Squad, is currently ranked 48th in the world. Not bad when you consider New Zealand’s top golfer started the year at 213.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Ryan Fox will finish his high-flying 2022 in Australia with tournaments in November and December.

“It couldn’t have gone better really,” Fox said of his first three-quarters of 2022.

His two main goals of securing another win on the DP Tour – ticked with his five-shot victory in the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in the United Arab Emirates back in February – and a long-standing obsession to reach a top 50 ranking, already packed away in his club bag.

“To tick those off relatively quickly ... I thought top 50 was a tough one to get in such a short space of time.”

Fox’s chances of playing in the Presidents Cup have been boosted by the defections to the LIV Golf Series but he’s no fan of the rich Saudi-backed tour, spearheaded by Greg Norman.

“It’s a mess, isn’t it?

“Obviously a lot of big names have come out against it in Tiger [Woods] and Rory [McIlroy] and those guys, and I’m probably in that boat.

”I think it takes away from the traditions of golf that you earn everything on merit, in making cuts and earning your way on tour, that’s a big part of our game,” he said.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox is currently ranked 48th in the world.

Fox said it is interesting to watch from afar with some crazy numbers being thrown around and the lawsuits but he hasn’t entertained any offers himself and finds it frustrating with the disruption it’s bringing to golf.

“It’s sort of entertaining if not annoying.”

Fox, who is ranked fifth in the DP Tour rankings, still has time to tick one more goal off for the year, grabbing another tournament win, and he will have opportunities to do it close to home with confirmation, coming on Thursday, that the Kiwi will return to Australia in the early part of the summer.

Fox, who has also secured runner-up finishes in the Dutch Open in May and the Irish Open in July has enjoyed being in contention regularly on the DP Tour, something that hasn’t happened as consistently as he would have liked previously.

“Hopefully there’s a fair bit more to come,” Fox said.

If Fox can remain in the top 50 at the completion of the calendar year, the benefits are huge, highlighted by an automatic start in next year’s Masters.

“I’d certainly love to get that,” Fox said. “That’s the one Major I’m missing and one that all golfers really want to play.”

The top 50 was a goal in 2022 but it wasn’t front of mind and that mindset won’t change for Fox for the remainder of year despite the massive carrot of the Masters.

“There’s a lot of emphasis on that but it’s sort of one of those things if you focus on it, it almost becomes hard to do, if you just let the golf do the talking for you, the good stuff comes.”

Fox will play the Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open in November and December and can’t wait to play around more Kiwis plus hear a few familiar accents in the crowd – with neither being frequent in recent times.

The 35-year-old is no stranger to success across the Tasman, having won the PGA Tour of Australasia’s Order of Merit in 2019 – the same year he played across the ditch.

In more good news for Kiwi golf fans, Fox also plans to play the New Zealand Open next year, labelling it one of the first events to go on his calendar.