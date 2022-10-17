Steve Alker swamped by Fred Couples' brilliance

New Zealand golfer Steve Alker was powerless as Fred Couples broke his age by three shots with the lowest round of his PGA Tour Champions career, a 12-under 60 that sent him the Amercian veteran to a six-shot victory in the SAS Championship for his first title in more than five years.

Couples was two shots behind Alker after four holes when the 63-year-old went on a run that amazed even him. He ran off five straight birdies, made a key par on the 10th hole and then finished with seven straight birdies.

“An unreal day,'' Couples said after his win at the Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images United States veteran Fred Couples showed there is still some magic in his game.

Alker was in fine form himself, shooting a final round 8-under 64 that included seven birdies and an eagle. Alker fired 30 on the back nine but by then Couples had bolted.

Alker’s second placing extended his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup standings going into the postseason. He has earned $5,237,105 this season.

Couples won for the first time since the American Family Insurance Championship in 2017, and this was one he never saw coming. He started the tournament with a double bogey. He decided to use Griffin Flesch, the son of Steve Flesch, as his caddie.

For all the birdies, Couples felt the key to his day was a par.

He was two shots ahead of Jerry Kelly when he holed a 6m par putt. Kelly closed the gap to one with a birdie on the par-3 11th and then Couples took off. Kelly put his second shot on the par-5 12th in the water, while Couples two-putted for birdie.

Eakin Howard/Getty Images Steven Alker is still top of the money list on the US seniors tour.

Couples made a 3m birdie on the next hole, a 6m on the 14th and then saw his shot from rough narrowly clear the bunker and take a big hop onto the green to 2m. It never stopped, even on the last hole when his approach rolled out to 2.5m.

Couples finished at 20-under 196 for his 14th career win on the PGA Tour Champions. He won $565,850.

“My game can come and go,'' Couple said. “I'm done for the year, but I'm definitely ... my game on the Champions Tour is trending and I like where it's going. I've got next year. Everyone thinks they can win out here. Today was my day.''

Kelly needed a 6m birdie putt to tie for second, and he three-putted for bogey and a 67 to finish third.

The top 72 players are eligible for the postseason. Couples said he won't play again the rest of the year. Steve Stricker, who won last week in Florida, also doesn't plan to play except for the season finale in Arizona.