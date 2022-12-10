Club golfer Richard Pegg joins elite group after shooting rare 59

Wellington golfer Richard Pegg​ has done something that most amateur golfers would say is impossible: Playing off a plus three handicap, he shot 59.

The list of professionals to have shot 59 is a short one. Many notable pros – including Ryan Fox, Michael Campbell and Sir Bob Charles – never achieved it.

Pegg, a 43-year-old stalwart of Wellington amateur golf, has won 14 club championships in recent years.

His best score on the par-70 Shandon course in Petone was 61 – until a recent day, when he shot 59, joining that elite group.

Playing with some mates, Pegg’s game was nothing out of the ordinary until he approached the par three 14th.

His ball sailed into the cup, the hole in one at least guaranteeing him some drinks in the clubroom.

When he eagled the next hole, he began thinking about what he could achieve.

On the 18th, he faced a nine-metre putt and his thoughts were on making sure he putted two for a 60.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI His scorecard makes for impressive reading.

Instead, the ball flew into the hole and he had made history. Incredibly, he was seven under par for the last five holes.

Golf New Zealand handicapper Phil Aickin​ said he knew the course well and 59 was a great effort.

“Breaking 60 is very rare anywhere in the world. In my memory [which covers 50 years] I can think of around six scores better than 60.”

Although there may be more, he said Kiwis Mark Brown, Richard Lee​, Luke Toomey​ and Martin Phillips​ had beaten the magic 60 mark.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Amateur golfer Richard Pegg has had a long and successful career, winning 14 club championships.

Pegg said he was delighted to shoot 59, but did little to celebrate.

After being shouted some drinks in the clubroom, he went home and did a few chores and later went shopping.

Despite having a long successful career as an amateur, Pegg said he had never been tempted to try his hand as a pro.

In a 2012 interview he said making it as a pro was hard work and he preferred the amateur game.

"I have thought about it, but I did not think I was good enough."

Instead, he has focused on amateur golf and on the interclub scene, where he had proved a formidable force. Interclub appealed to him, he said, because of the camaraderie in the team. He said he enjoyed playing with people he got on well with.

“You are always playing with your mates so it is fun."

According to golf records, 61 professionals have shot under 60. Brown, who was a successful professional who began his career at Shandon, appears on the list twice.