Speed golfer smashes world record for number of holes played in a day

Shanon Stallard is flanked by Jamie Reid, left, and Mick McBeth after the trio racked up a staggering number of holes at the Fitzroy Golf Club on Saturday.

New Plymouth athlete Shanon Stallard only took up playing speed golf in October – now he holds the unofficial world record for playing the most holes in a day.

Stallard, along with world speed golf champion Jamie Reid and Mick McBeth, started their 12-hour attempt early on Saturday morning at breaking a 252-hole record set by Swiss golfer Jürg Randeggerg.

By the time the trio ended running around the Fitzroy Golf Club, Stallard had completed a staggering 311 holes (17 rounds and five holes), as he covered 101.1km.

Not far behind was Reid who managed 270 holes, while McBeth finished on 253.

Two days after the three men had completed the feat, which was to help raise money for Kidney Kids, they sat inside the club reflecting on their marathon effort.

“I couldn’t sit still after we’d finished, I had to keep moving, otherwise I was getting cramp here and then cramp there,” Stallard said.

Reid did not suffer the same fate, sticking to a diet of pickles to stave off any cramp.

“Most of it’s a blur, to be honest, because you’re just playing the same shots over and over,” Reid said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jamie Reid, Shanon Stallard and Mick McBeth can smile after going past the number of holes played in a day.

Cheered on by supporters on the course, as well as those competing in the team’s event on the same day, they all admitted to going a bit too hard early on before the temperature starting rising.

McBeth did not think he would get close to the existing record about 30km into the attempt.

“I nearly passed out on the 17th green, and I couldn’t find my ball,” he said.

“I had to sit down and after a while I saw it was just sitting on the green, so I sucked it up and did another 50-odd kilometres.”

Stallard was always confident the trio could pass the mark, but had no idea of what the tally would be at the day’s end.

While out on the course he kept telling himself “one more, one more” as he naturally slowed through the attrition.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Shanon Stallard, Mick McBeth and Jamie Reid could still swing a club on Monday.

“I looked at my watch to see how long there was to go and there were 40 minutes,” he said.

“At that stage I’d done the last round in 45 minutes, so I thought I can do this, but I wanted to finish on the 18th (hole) so I had a Coke and just tried to go hard.”

He did, getting to the final hole with time to spare, although his putting left a bit to be desired, with Reid estimating his friend five-putted from less than a metre away.

Most golfers would forgive him.