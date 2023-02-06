Ryan Fox solid, Daniel Hillier tumbles in wild final round

Ryan Fox put in another solid week on the DP World Tour.

New Zealand golfers Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier had contrasting finals rounds as the latest event on the DP World Tour ended in dramatic finish in the United Arab Emirates.

Daniel Gavins won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on Monday (NZT) after a wild finish that saw the Englishman twice find the water on the last hole before rolling in a title-clinching putt from 26 feet for double-bogey.

Fox and Hillier started the final day in a tie for 13th and playing in the same group.

Fox hit a 3-under 69 that included and eagle and two birdies to lift to 11th and earn $56,000.

Hillier tumbled down to 29th with a 76 that featured just one birdie and two double-bogeys for a $17,000 week.

Gavins shot 3-under 69 to finish on 17 under overall, then had to wait to see if Zander Lombard - the third-round leader playing in the final group - could eagle the par-5 No. 18 to force a playoff.

Lombard's eagle putt missed right and Gavins celebrated with his girlfriend in the scoring hut. It was his second European tour title after the ISPS Handa World Invitational in 2021.

Lombard (72) and Alexander Bjork (68) tied for second place, with Bjork - playing in the group ahead of Gavins - making a costly bogey down the last hole.

Gavins hadn't realised that and thought he was playing the 18th leading by two, rather than three.

He sliced his tee shot into the water. Then, after finding the middle of the fairway with his third shot, Gavins hit a fairway wood that veered right, bounced off the rocks and plopped into the water again.

Gavins chipped from the rough onto the green with his sixth shot and thought he needed to hole the putt to get into a playoff with Bjork. He clenched his fist when the double-bogey putt dropped, not knowing he'd actually likely won.

“I put two in the water and thought, `Well, that's one way to end the tournament,''' Gavins said about what he described as a “difficult last hole to get through.''

“I sunk the putt, went to the back of the green and saw that I was actually winning, still. It was kind of a big shock.''

Gavins started the final round two shots off the lead, bogeyed the first, then made six birdies in seven holes to take the lead at Al Hamra Golf Club.

“I felt pretty relaxed all day, to be fair,'' he said, “even though my swing off the tee wasn't great. I just played with what I had.

“I felt it a lot on the 18th but apart from that, I was pretty calm all day.''