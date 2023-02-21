Kiwi golfer Danny Lee joins controversial LIV Golf Tour

Danny Lee has jumped ship from the PGA Tour to the rebel Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Tour.

Danny Lee’s shift to the rebel Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Tour has been confirmed with the Kiwi golfer to join the Iron Heads GC team.

His first appearance for the Kevin Na-captained team, will be in Mexico next week at the El Camaleón Golf Course.

LIV announced on Monday (Tuesday NZ time) that the Kiwi will join Na, Scott Vincent and Sihwan Kim in the Iron Heads lineup for the season.

Lee, 32, has jumped ship to LIV after playing on the PGA Tour since 2012.

He won one PGA title at the 2015 Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia and had five runner-up finishes in 303 events.

His PGA Tour prize money totalled $US15.3 million ($NZ 24.4 million).

Lee missed the cut at his last PGA Tour event, the Genesis Invitational, last weekend.

He is currently ranked 259 in the world after a highest ranking of 34 in 2016.

Lee’s decision to join LIV is in stark contrast to New Zealand compatriot Ryan Fox, who revealed late last year he wasn’t interested in the rebel tour after receiving an expression of interest.

"It was a no brainer for me with all the stuff I've potentially got next year, I can't walk away on my dreams in that regard,’’ he told the Golf Magic website.

Fox – the DP World Tour player of the year in 2022 - said playing his way onto the PGA Tour had “always been the dream at the back of my head. That's where the best players play, that’s where you want to play."

Lee was born in South Korea but moved to New Zealand with his family at eight.

Educated at Rotorua Boy’s High School, he was a teenage star on the amateur circuit, breaking Tiger Woods’ record as the youngest United States Amateur champion in 2008, aged 18.

Lee turned pro in 2009.

He represented New Zealand at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, finishing 27th, but made himself unavailable for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Na, Lee’s Iron Heads team captain, won five PGA Tour titles before defecting to LIV last year.

Kim, 34, won two Asian Tour tournaments, while Vincent, a 30-year-old Zimbabwean, won three titles in Japan and another on the Asian Tour.