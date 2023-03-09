Tiger Woods splits with girlfriend Erica Herman as she takes him to court

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman went public at the 2017 Presidents Cup in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Tiger Woods is embroiled in a legal battle with former girlfriend Erica Herman who is reportedly trying to overturn a non-disclosure (NDA) agreement she claims he forced her to sign.

American entertainment website TMZ reports a private trust run by the golfer is trying to "aggressively enforce" the NDA following the end of their five-year relationship.

Her lawyers are reportedly arguing that the NDA is unenforceable because of an exemption when there is evidence of sexual assault or harassment.

It is unclear if Herman, 39, is accusing Woods, 47, of any particular wrongdoing.

Both TMZ and the New York Post report that Herman’s documents say the NDA is unenforceable because of the new “Speak Out Act”, which provides the exemption.

There is still no official news of their split, though they have not been seen together in public since the US Open tennis in August 2022.

Woods was previously married to Elin Nordegren, but they divorced after his infidelity scandal of 2009 that made global headlines. They have two children, Sam and Charlie.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Erica Herman sits alongside Tiger Woods at the 2022 US Open tennis championship, their last public outing together.

Woods opened a restaurant in Florida near Nordegren’s house in Florida called The Woods. It was there that he met Herman, who was a manager in the business.

Woods and Herman were together at the 2017 Presidents Cup tournament and went officially public a month.