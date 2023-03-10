Ryan Fox has plenty of work to do after tough first day at Players Championship

Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on from the 10th hole during the first round of The Players Championship at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Ryan Fox was off the pace in the opening round of the Players Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The Kiwi, who began his first round on the back nine, completed the days two over on the 72-par course and will need a big second round to make the cut.

Fox was 10 shots behind the leader, Chad Ramey from the USA, who completed the course in and impressive 64 shots, without bogeying once.

Fox’s first nine holes at the Players Championship, which is dubbed the fifth major, was fairly uneventful, with a bogey on the par-3 13th hole and then a birdie on the par-4 18.

However, on he only completed three holes in regulation over the front nine, with four bogeys and two birdies.

