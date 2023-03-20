By the numbers: Why Danny Lee jumped ship to LIV Golf

Surely it would be difficult to find anything more staggering on a golf course than Danny Lee’s off-the-green putt to win the LIV Golf Tucson?

The 25-foot birdie putt on Monday (NZT), to claim victory on the third playoff hole, was a thing of beauty, but it turns out, what was to come was even easier on the eye for him.

After winning the four-way playoff, which became three by the second hole of the decider at the Gallery Golf Club in Arizona, the Kiwi golfer was handed cheques of US$4 million (NZ$6.3m) for his victory and US$125,000 (NZ$200,000) for his team, the Iron Heads, finishing third on the latest stop of the controversial rebel tour headed up by Greg Norman.

Lee only crossed over to the rebel league – which is funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment fund – last month after battling on the PGA Tour for 11 seasons.

The 32-year-old, who hadn’t won a professional tournament since 2015, was playing in just his second LIV Golf event.

1

In 11 seasons on the PGA Tour, Lee was only able to register one tournament win which came way back in 2015. His victory in the Greenbrier Classic in West Virgina netted him NZ$1.8 million. A huge boost at the time but it now pales in comparison to his LIV riches. Had he remained winless, this July would have marked eight long years since Lee’s last professional win.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Danny Lee raises his arms in the air after draining the 25-foot birdie putt to win the playoff.

117,000

With LIV Golf tournaments being played over just three rounds or 54 holes, the Kiwi earned a staggering $117,000 for each hole played at the Gallery Golf Club in Arizona. Although, that’s not counting his three playoff holes.

¼

With just six rounds of LIV Golf under his belt, Lee has already won in excess of a quarter of his total PGA Tour earnings that took 11 seasons to accumulate. With US$148,000 (NZ$236,000) banked for finishing 34th in his first crack with the rebel tour, at the LIV Golf Mayakoba, plus his winner’s and team purse from LIV Golf Tucson, Lee has already earned more than NZ$6.7m. Over more than a decade on the PGA Tour, Lee earnt NZ$24.4m.

303

In a career that has been plagued by injuries, Lee made 303 starts on the PGA Tour. Who knows how sustainable the LIV prizemoney bonanza is and how long Lee will choose to play or how long his body will last? But if he could make it through 50 LIV tournaments, he would likely be well past his total PGA earnings.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Danny Lee’s broomstick putter was running hot on the final day of LIV Golf Tucson.

2 million

Lee’s winning pay cheque is NZ$2m million more than he would have earned had he won the 2022 Masters, the most prestigious golf tournament on the planet. Last year’s green jacket winner, Scottie Scheffler, took home US$2.7m or NZ$4.3m. The prizemoney for the 2023 Masters, to be contested next month, is set to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

4

Lee began the final day four shots off the lead but continued to move forward as many others went backward. He also held his nerve when he missed a much easier putt to win on the second playoff hole before his moment of redemption where he drained his miracle putt.

-2

Lee made it to the playoff with a final round of 2-under after signing for a round of 69 on a day when scoring was tough. He then picked up another shot on the third playoff hole to take the win.