Rory McIlroy's stunning tee shot hailed as one of the best drives of all-time.

He’s no longer ranked the No 1 male golfer in the world but Rory McIlroy might just be able to lay claim to the best drive of all time.

Playing in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on Friday (NZT), McIlroy has stunned the golfing world with an incredible tee shot on the 18th.

The Northern Irishman was one shot up over American Denny McCarthy when he launched his driver off the tee at the final hole.

What followed was a 319-metre drive, boosted by a kind bounce and a near-perfect break to drift the ball toward the pin.

McIlroy’s ball eventually came to a stop just a metre from the hole on the par four 18th.

Golf Channel described McIlroy’s drive as “simply absurd”.

Others have labelled it as the best drive of all time.

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images Rory McIlroy’s drive on the four 18th is being described as one of the best of all-time.

“It’s the best we’ve ever seen, maybe ever here at Austin Country Club,” one commentator said during the broadcast.

McCarthy landed his ball short of the green and when his second shot was outside of McIlroy’s he conceded the match for the former world No 1 to take victory at two up.

During two full days of play, only one other player has landed their ball on the green on the 18th but it was nothing like the accuracy shown by McIlroy.

McIlroy is now a perfect two wins from two matches at the tournament.

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox lost to American Andrew Putnam two to one on Friday (NZT).