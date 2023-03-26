Michael Hendry qualifies for British Open after second place finish in Hong Kong

Michael Hendry tees off during day four of this year’s New Zealand Open at Millbrook Resort.

Kiwi golfer Michael Hendry has qualified for his third British Open after a second place finish on the Asian Tour’s World City Championship.

Hendry finished two shots back from Hong Kong winner Taichi Kho who triumphed at his hometown event on Sunday at the reduced 54-hole tournament.

The 43-year-old Hendry carded a two-under 68 third round to finish at 10-under.

Hendry produced birdies at 16 and 17 to move to within two of the lead, but never got any closer than that.

His performance in Hong Kong secured him a spot at July’s British Open at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club for the third time. He failed to make the cut at the 2017 and 2018 events.

In Asia, a total of 10 British Open qualification spots are available through The World City Championship, the Mizuno Open on the Japan Golf Tour and the Korea Open, which is co-sanctioned by the Korean Golf Association and Asian Tour.

Hendry has been performing well lately and contending for titles.

In February, he claimed a dominant four-shot triumph in the men's Victorian Open in Australia, closing with a level-par 72 for a four-round total of 21-under 267.

He became the first New Zealander to win the Vic Open title since Michael Long in 2016.

Following on from that impressive display he finished tied for sixth at the New Zealand Open at 14-under for the tournament – four shots back from Australian winner Brendan Jones.

The following week, Hendry was tied for fourth at the New Zealand PGA Championship in Auckland, finishing at 13-under.