Mark Reason: Reviled LIV golfers save the Masters, it's time to accept them

OPINION: It was only a wedge to the 15th green, but Jon Rahm celebrated like he had just won the Masters. In a way he had. This was the hole where in 1986 Seve dumped a 4-iron into the pond to allow Jack Nicklaus to rise again clutching his putter like Excalibur. This simple wedge shot was a righting of Spanish history and Rahm had done it on the late Seve’s birthday.

The announcer called Rahm’s victory “a spectacular Masters.” That is perhaps a stretch, but it was still an entertaining Masters which, without the golfers from LIV, would have been one of the dreariest non-events in the great tournament’s history.

Can you imagine Rahm ambling home with a faint, inconsequential peep from Jordan Spieth up ahead and a sideshow from a bloke called Russell Henley from Macon-Bibb County, who no one was quite sure whether was a golfer or a singer or some other sort of itinerant troubadour.

Worse than that, we would have had to see even more of Patrick Cantlay. Do not adjust your set, folks. The control has not become stuck on the slow motion setting. Cantlay really is sport’s equivalent of Gravity’s Rainbow. He may be brilliant at times, but my, do we all have to suffer the slowest of slow deaths for his art. Social media was raging at him.

The fans were not alone. Brooks Koepka, who was continually held up by this chelonian slowcoach, said; “The group in front of us was brutally slow. Jon (Rahm) went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting.”

Ah, so good to hear the laconic spade-calling of Koepka again. How golf has missed his ball striking, the brilliance of which we were treated to on the first two days. How golf has missed Koepka’s salty utterances as he provides an antidote to the saccharine platitudes that most of the sponsored spawns put out.

Mark Baker/AP Jon Rahm, left, embraces Brooks Koepka on the 18th hole after Rahm’s win in the Masters in Augusta.

How the main stage has missed Phil Mickelson and the age-defying brilliance of his golf. Whilst Tiger’s ravaged body slips towards the oblivion of withdrawals, no shows and missed cuts, the Philharmonic keeps defying time. At the age of 52 he shot the lowest Masters round by a player aged 50 or over and he beat the previous best by two shots.

Dressed in his customary Sunday black, Phil hid behind his dark glasses, perhaps fearful of revelations yet to come. His friend, the notorious gambler and criminal Billy Walters, has a book coming out in August called "Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk." Walters says he will break his silence about Mickelson. For now Phil is safe to thumbs-up all the fans in celebration of his runner-up finish without giving the appearance he is trying to hitch a lift out of town.

Mark Baker/AP Patrick Cantlay’s slow play had social media raging.

Oh, and there’s more. Over there in the background on this Masters Sunday, moving up the leaderboard, is Patrick Reed, the third of this LIV triumvirate. Golf loves a villain. In the days of Arnie’s Army, Jack Nicklaus was the bad, teutonic wolf. Unthinkable now, but that was the narrative. Now Reed is the baddest of bad guys.

So as Augusta chairman Fred Ridley, head boy of the establishment, went to bed on Sunday night, did he say a prayer of thanks for the golfers from LIV, the breakaway tour that Ridley has tried everything to break. Did Ridley bow the mushroom head of hair that failed to move a follicle even when the wind uprooted the trees by the 17th tee. Did Ridley bow that head and say thanks to LIV.

David J. Phillip/AP Jon Rahm holds the Masters trophy aloft.

I doubt it, because Ridley is committed to overthrowing the LIV rebels. That is his call, but whom does he represent? It was notable that when Ridley spoke pompously of the “blood, sweat and tears” of the modern generation’s predecessors; when he spoke of “diminishing the virtues” of the game; when he spoke of the greats who went before - Ridley named Hogan, Palmer, Nicklaus, Watson and Woods.

And there’s the rub. He couldn’t find a single non-American to name - not Harry Vardon; or Peter Thomson; or Gary Player; or Severiano Ballesteros. It was all American. So no surprise then when Ridley announced there would be a new amateur invitee to the Masters from next year and he would be the winner of the NCAA Championship, or the American college champion to you and me.

More American protectionism. The establishment hates LIV because it threatens their hegemony. They use the moral argument against LIV about Saudi human rights abuses, without ever considering the mote in their own eye as America carpet-bombed the world over the previous 75 years.

And caught in the middle of this is you and me, the average golf fan who wants to see the best players in the world play against each other in the majors. At the moment that is under threat because for 12 months LIV golfers haven’t been given any world ranking points. Soon many of their number won’t get into the majors because they won’t be highly enough ranked.

SKY SPORT The highlight of Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox's first Masters came on the 16th hole during his final round.

Koepka, who won recently on the LIV tour, came into the Masters ranked 118th in the world. Dustin Johnson, the biggest prize money earner last year, was ranked 69th. Even the regular tour players were calling it a joke.

But it’s about power and money. The World Rankings were originally designed by IMG, the American sports management group, to glorify its clients. The rankings are now run by a governing board of Americans and Europeans, all with current or previous affiliation to the major bodies of those continents. The rest of the world, where most of the population actually lives, is a powerless adjunct.

Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV, has always hated that closed shop. So, notably, did Seve, who despised the then commissioner of the PGA Tour and who likely would have aligned with LIV. It’s a good bet that Seve would have been down in Adelaide next week, playing on the LIV tour, in a tournament that sold out very quickly before releasing more tickets with the cooperation of the South Australian government.

LIV is not to everyone’s taste. Many golfers are conservative traditionalists, and LIV, with its 54 hole tournaments, team formats and grandstand beer swilling hole (in cheerful imitation of the one in Phoenix on the PGA Tour) does not appeal to them. But it appeals to the many of us who have long argued for change in the golfing world and an expansion of the majors into new continents.

So far as that goes, you pays your money and you takes your choice. But where most golf fans are allied is against the establishment’s threat to break the rebels by denying them world ranking points and so excluding them from the majors.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, the reigning US Open champion and non-LIV golfer said, “There’s no doubt about it in my opinion - if you (were to) win one of these (majors) and they are not allowed to play, there’s always going to be an asterisk next to your name. I think it’s good for the game they’re playing.”

So grow up and give the LIV players world ranking points for their tournaments and do it retrospectively. Or as Seve might have said - “Viva la diferencia.”