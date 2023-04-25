Lydia Ko loses world No 1 ranking after missing the cut at Chevron Championship

Lydia Ko missed the cut at last weekend’s Chevron Championship in Texas.

It was the Kiwi golfer’s third spell as the world’s top-ranked women’s player, which she regained last November for the first time since 2017.

The 26-year-old was world No 1 after winning the CME Group Tour Championship five months ago, but she has been replaced by American Nelly Korda.

Korda finished ninth at the Chevron Championship in Texas last weekend when Ko missed the cut.

American Lilia Vu celebrated her first major victory in Texas with a leap into the pond after sinking the winning birdie in a playoff with compatriot Angel Yin.

Ko drops only one place to second in the rankings after 22 weeks as No 1.

She was also No 1 from February 2 to June 14, 2015 and from October 2015 to June 2017.