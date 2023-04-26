LIV golf a boozy hit Down Under, but don't get the corks popping just yet

ANALYSIS: “The sky's the limit." So said the winning 4Aces team member Peter Uihlein after the sold-out LIV Golf tournament in Australia produced wild scenes, a party vibe and enthusiastic talk of a corner turned for the polarising upstart. The question is whether Adelaide was a one-off in a star-starved state down under or proof of a wider appetite for the uprising.

The antipathy on both sides remains. Any LIV event leads to a plethora of Twitter comparisons selectively edited to reinforce biases.

So Adelaide featured a hole modelled on TPC Scottsdale's 16th, known for its uniquely raucous atmosphere at the annual Phoenix Open. Critics said that Adelaide was merely copying that with its 12th, dubbed "The Watering Hole" and complete with pounds 640 tickets to the VIP marquee at the back of the green, and that claims of innovation should be duly dismissed.

When Chase Koepka, brother of four-times major champion Brooks, made a hole in one, boozy pandemonium ensued. "The roars just kept getting louder and louder, and when it went in I started getting peppered with beer cans," he said. "I smelt like beer the entire rest of the day. It was wild, a crazy experience."

Players waded in. Richard Bland, a European Tour veteran now on the LIV circuit, took to Twitter to ask the "remainer" Eddie Pepperell where there was an equivalent hole on the DP World Tour. Unwisely, he erroneously referenced Pepperell's "15 minutes on tour", which drew the rejoinder: "In my 15 minutes I won more events than you did in 22 years." Pepperell also listed a few innovations such as Golf Sixes and Bland later said sorry: "Unfortunately, I did have too many last [night] Ed. I should know better not to tweet under the influence."

Mark Brake/Getty Images Chase Koepka, right, celebrates a hole in one on the 12th hole with Paul Casey during day three of LIV Golf Adelaide.

All well and good, then, but the LIV players clearly found Australia an intoxicating experience all round. "This week is a pretty good indication that it's a product that will work," Marc Leishman, the Australian, said. "This is where LIV is going to make its money." His compatriot, the Open champion Cameron Smith, added: "There's obviously a want in Australia for high-quality golf. There's no reason why we can't make it bigger."

It was no shock that Uihlein, an American whose biggest pre-LIV pro win was the 2013 Madeira Islands Open on the European Tour, was also excited. "You get this kind of atmosphere on the 12th event? Think about when this is your 40th or 50th, how much bigger and how much more this will grow."

It has been an undeniably good month for LIV Golf, but it is still hamstrung by a lack of world ranking points, and arguments remain. For a start, let's not pretend these players have never had the chance to play in Australia before. Indeed, large crowds also watched Smith play two tournaments, co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, in November and December. He won one of them, the Australian PGA Championship, which had its own party hole.

Mark Brake/Getty Images Eventual winner Talor Gooch of the RangeGoats hits onto the 18th green watched by a huge crowd in Adelaide.

And for all the talk of taking LIV around the world, six of the remaining ten events are in the United States. What the weekend will surely achieve is a second Australia event, and while the PGA of Australia is aligned with the mainstream American and European tours, the Golf NSW (New South Wales) chairman Michael Medway says he would welcome a LIV event in his state. "This is the future of golf in Australia," he said. Smith, meanwhile, wants one in his native Queensland.

The bigger issues have not gone away, of course, and the revulsion does not always come from the same place. In the US the criticism of tying up with the Saudi regime has been largely based on the belief the state was involved in the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed more than 3000 people.

Elsewhere, the criticism has centred on the treatment of dissidents and women, from the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi embassy to allegations of torture and the extensive use of the death penalty.

What's that go to do with golf? Well, one year on and LIV Golf is still funded by the Saudis' Public Investment Fund (PIF). The de facto Saudi ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is still the PIF chair. Although he has denied ordering the assassination of Khashoggi, he has taken "full responsibility" because the killers were "working for the Saudi government". The PIF also owns Newcastle United, 35 per cent of the McLaren Formula One team and has considered buying F1 outright for $US20 billion (NZ$32.5b). It has recently set up a new sporting division.

The idea that the Saudis will grow bored with LIV Golf is at odds with golf, sport and tourism being key parts of its national development strategy, and as Professor Simon Chadwick, a geopolitical expert from the Skema Business School, told The Times: "Fundamentally, what this is about is Saudi Arabia wants to be Dubai. It wants to be the Gulf's No 1 tourist destination."

Mark Brake/Getty Images Talor Gooch is sprayed with bubbly by his caddie Mal Baker after his win.

Should we care? The cornerstone of most defences of LIV's Saudi links is "whataboutery". So Norman was asked about 81 executions in a day last year, but what about the 209 people executed in the US in the past decade? What about Cristiano Ronaldo? What about all those trade deals? In Adelaide, the South Australian premier sat next to Norman at a press conference and said what about the country's A$3 billion trading partnership with Saudi Arabia?

Few in golf, other than a few consistent media voices, appear bothered by any of this, but Amnesty International has renewed its criticism after Norman's claim that he would like a women's LIV circuit. Peter Frankental, Amnesty's UK economic affairs director, said he was not advocating a player boycott but stressed: "Golfers tempted by LIV's lucrative reward packages ought to bear in mind the plight of Leeds University PhD student, Salma al-Shehab who is serving a 27-year jail sentence simply for having tweeted her support for embattled Saudi women's rights activists."

It is easy to detect a weariness about all this in some quarters, and if Australia is a true barometer, it seems there are enough sports fans happy to wash away any stains with beer and cheer a Talor Gooch win. Time will tell whether Australia was a turning point, staging post or an outlier.

