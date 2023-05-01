Steven Alker pays tribute to late caddie with win at Insperity Invitational on PGA Tour Champions

Steven Alker won his first tournament of this season's PGA Tour Champions and paid tribute to his late caddie, Sam Workman.

Steven Alker won the Insperity Invitational for the second straight year, closing with a six-under 66 for a four-shot victory over Steve Stricker and his first title of the year on the PGA Tour Champions in Texas.

The 51-year-old Kiwi pulled away from Stricker with five birdies in a seven-hole stretch for a 31 on the back nine, and he had an emotional moment of reflection when it was over on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

His former caddie, Sam Workman, was from the Houston area in Texas. Workman last caddied in January in Hawaii before being diagnosed with cancer. He died about a month later.

Tim Heitman/Getty Images Steven Alker paying tribute to his late caddie, Sam Workman, after winning in Texas.

Alker was caddying with his son, Ben, at The Woodlands and pointed to the sky after his final putt on the 18th to pay tribute to Workman.

“It’s huge. You obviously see the emotion on 18, but I just saw a sea of orange today, and it just reminded me of Sam,” Alker said.

“I had my son on the bag. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Workman was a fan of the Houstron Astros baseball team, who are world series champions, and orange is one of their predominant colours.

Tim Heitman/Getty Images Ben Alker, left, was caddying for his father at The Woodlands.

Stricker was five shots behind Alker going into the final round. He was slowed by a double bogey on the third hole, but wound up with nine birdies in his round of 65. The runner-up finish enabled Stricker to take the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup over David Toms, who tied for third with Colin Montgomerie.

Alker, who finished at 15-under 201, won for the first time this year. He won the Charles Schwab Cup last year and was voted player of the year.

“I hit it great off the tee and hit some nice iron shots, and I got it done on the back,” Alker said. “I haven’t defended a championship. I had a whole bunch of reasons today to try and win this golf tournament, and it worked out."

Tim Heitman/Getty Images Steven Alker with the trophy in Texas.

Stricker knew he needed a big closing round to have a chance and his tee shot into the water on the par-3 third hole was going to cost him. But he played with Alker on Friday (Saturday NZ time) and could see him playing well. Stricker also noticed plenty of orange Houston Astros gear in honour of Alker’s late caddie.

“It's meant to be for him here, really,” Stricker said. “His caddie passing a few months ago, big Houston guy. I saw some Houston Astros jerseys walking around the course today, saw some at breakfast this morning. It's good that he's going to win here.”

Alker’s win in Texas meant he collected US$405,000 (NZ$656,000) from the competition purse of US$2.7 million (NZ$4.37m).

– With additional reporting from Stuff