Champagne-spraying golfer tackled by security after being mistaken for a fan at Canadian Open

Pro golfer Adam Hadwin was hammered in a tackle by an overzealous security guard.

Canadian Open winner Nick Taylor says he blacked out after sinking an eagle putt to win on a fourth playoff hole and doesn’t remember the celebrations.

There’s a good chance one of his closest mates and fellow pro golfer Adam Hadwin doesn’t remember them either, after being smashed into the green in a driving tackle by an overzealous security guard who mistook him for a fan on Monday morning (NZT).

As Taylor heaved his putter into the air and jumped into the arms of his caddie Dave Markle, fellow Canadian Hadwin began spraying Champagne at the pair as he raced onto the green to celebrate his mate and the first Canadian winner of the home tournament in 69 years.

Hadwin obviously recovered from the big hit dished out by security because he took to Twitter to post how proud he was of Taylor.

“Words cannot describe the magnitude of what you just accomplished,” he wrote.

Andrew Lahodynskyj Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin is driven back in a driving tackle from a security guard at the Canadian Open.

He also told AP, Taylor’s incredible win was one of the greatest moments in Canadian golf history.

Taylor electrified the crowd with his 72-foot eagle putt to defeat Tommy Fleetwood on the fourth playoff hole but described the entire final round as the most incredible atmosphere he’d ever been part of.

Security is TOIGHT at the Canadian Open 😩 pic.twitter.com/6cS38bQiYk — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) June 11, 2023

“I think even walking the first tee today, walking to the first green, there’s ovations on every single tee and green,” he told AP.

“It’s a tournament that we’ve circled on our calendar since probably junior golf,” Taylor told AP.

“To kind of break that curse, if you want to call it, is – I’m pretty speechless,” he said.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images Nick Taylor jumps into the arms of his caddie after making an eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to win the Canadian Open.

So much of the tournament was overshadowed by the shock merger of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the hugely controversial Saudi Public Investment Fund backed LIV Golf on the eve of the opening round.

And now after Taylor’s biggest win, his third on the PGA Tour, a security guard’s tackle on Hadwin is trying to hog the headlines.

Following Nick Taylor’s winning putt, security tackled Adam Hadwin while he was trying to celebrate with Taylor, mistaking him for a fan. pic.twitter.com/G2ZaQhEhIK — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 12, 2023

But Taylor won’t let anything rain on his parade.

“I don’t think it’s going to sink in for quite some time what happened today.”

Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled. — Jessica Hadwin (@jessicahadwin) June 12, 2023

Hadwin’s wife Jessica took to social media to make light of her husband’s incident on the green and reveal he was fine after the heavy hit.

She also confirmed Hadwin had apologised to the security guard involved despite being on the receiving end.