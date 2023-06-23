Lydia Ko still searching for form, sits tied 61st after first round of Women’s PGA Championship

Lydia Ko was tied 61st after the opening round of the Women’s PGA Championship.

Lydia Ko’s search for form continues after an underwhelming first round at the latest major on the LPGA Tour, the Women’s PGA Championship.

The world No 3 Kiwi carded a three-over par 74 on Thursday (Friday NZ time) and trails the leader by eight shots at the Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey.

She was tied 61st walking to the clubhouse after shooting five bogeys and two birdies on day one.

Ko was never above evens after three bogeys in her front nine and a late birdie on the seventh improved her score to three-over to improve her position on the leaderboard.

South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace was the outright leader from the first round after edging ahead of the chasing pack tied for second – Canada’s Brooke Henderson and Chinese duo Xiyu Lin and Ruoning Yin, who each finished on four-under.

Pace was ahead by one shot after carding a five-under 66 when she claimed the lead with a birdie from her penultimate hole.