Kiwi golfer Daniel Hillier tied for third after losing lead at BMW International

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand looks pensive as lines up his putt on the 12th hole during day three of the BMW International golf tournament in Munich.

New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier lost his lead at the BMW International to be tied for third place after a costly double bogey in the third round in Munich.

The 24-year-old had a one-shot lead after the second round on Friday (Saturday NZ time), but he now trails by four shots after the third round of the European Tour event on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

Hillier was overtaken by Dutchman Joost Luiten, who shot a seven-under 65 to lead by three shots from compatriot Daan Huizing at Golfclub München Eichenried.

After carding 71, Hillier is in a three-way tie for third with Italy’s Edoardo Molinari and South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence.

Hillier holed a 14-foot putt to birdie the second hole and had another two birdies on the front nine, and missed a good chance as he failed to get up and down after driving right up to the fifth green.

But he dropped a shot when he bogeyed the 11th and then suffered a double-bogey when he three-putted on the par-4 13th.

He recovered to birdie the 14th and then played to par on the final five holes.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images Daniel Hillier plays his tee shot on the fourth hole.

Luiten, 37, is now closing in on his seventh DP World Tour European title after seven birdies in a bogey-free round.

"Today was pretty much flawless,” he told the DP World Tour website. “I didn't really get into trouble that much and if I did miss the fairway I hit a great shot and still created a birdie chance. I made some nice birdies coming down the last four or five holes and it was nice.

"It would mean a lot to me to win but that's not just me, that's everybody. We've got another 18 holes here [on Monday NZ time] and I need to keep my head cool, hit some shots like I did today and we'll see what happens. I'll try to play shot by shot like I did today."