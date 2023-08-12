Lydia Ko misses the cut at latest major after six bogeys in second round of Women's Open

Lydia Ko missed the cut in her latest major at the British Open.

Lydia Ko’s search for form continues after she missed the cut at the Women’s Open on Saturday (NZ time).

The Kiwi world No 5 dropped a further eight places on the leaderboard in her second round of the year’s final major championship and finished tied 89th on four-over par.

She shot a two-over 74 on day two at the Walton Heath Old Course in Surrey, England, including six bogeys and four birdies.

American Ally Ewing improved her outright lead to five shots after seven birdies in her six-under round of 72 and is on top on 10-under.

Tied second on five-under are England’s Charley Hull, Japan’s Minami Katsu and American Andrea Lee.

MORE TO COME