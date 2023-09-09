Lydia Ko unable to build on breakthrough round: 'Golf has given me grey hairs'

Lydia Ko is sitting in a tie for 36th heading into the weekend at the Queen City Championship.

Lydia Ko has made the cut for just the second time in her last four tournaments, despite failing to build on her breakthrough opening round at the Queen City Championship.

She shot one-over in her second round at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday [Saturday NZ time], dropping back to three-under overall.

Afterwards, she gave a lengthy answer when asked to reflect on where she is “mentally, physically, and with her game,” ultimately saying golf had “given me grey hairs and maybe like some wrinkles”.

Ko’s opening round of four-under was her first under-par round since her opening round at the Evian Championship in late July.

Between those two rounds, Ko had gone 11 rounds without breaking par, sliding to No 7 on the world golf rankings as she nears the end of a challenging year

A birdie on the par-four fifth on Friday moved to her to five-under, but bogeys on the par-three eighth and par-four ninth pegged her back.

Ko’s only other birdie of the day came on the par-three 14th, taking her back to four-under, but a bogey on the par-four 18th for the second day in a row left her 11 shots behind the runaway leader, Peiyun Chen.

Speaking after her second round, Ko began by calling 2022 where she won three tournaments and returned to No 1 in the world for the first time in five years, “a Cinderella story” – and not just because of her golf game.

“Off the golf course, getting married to the person I love the most and, you know, winning CME, the last one of the year, it was kind of the cherry on top of the cake.

“I think I went into the year with like a lot of self-pressure,” she added, referring to 2023. “You do want to continue to be on a good momentum and play well when you are playing well, because I've gone through my own ups and downs, and when things aren't going well, it's not very easy to come back out of that.”

Ko said she doesn’t feel like she’s far off, with her short game, which “has not been as good as previous years,” currently “making a big difference.”

“I was trying to be too perfect and it's not about being perfect. Yesterday my round was far from perfect, but you bring things together and keep grinding and it kind of happens.”

Ko revealed a conversation with the parents of fellow LPGA professional Stacey Lewis after her 10-over third round at the Canadian Women’s Open last month had given her an important dose of perspective.

“[That] might have been the worst round I've had in my career and I was talking to them and I kind of burst into tears because Stacy's mother said, ‘Hey, no matter what, your husband is always going to be there for you, no matter if you shoot a 62 or 72 or 82.’

“That just that really hit me. I'm very grateful for the people around me, and I don't know how long I'm going to be playing, but while I'm playing, I want to try my 100% and give it all I got.”

“I think golf has given me grey hairs and maybe like some wrinkles,” Ko concluded, “but at the same it's given me so much joy. Through golf I even met my husband. I think at the end of the day it's a gift and I'm grateful to be able to do this.”