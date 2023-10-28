Kazuma Kobori five shots off the lead at Asia-Pacific Championship as rival stars

Kazuma Kobori, pictured at the NZ Open in March, is five shots off the pace at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships in Melbourne.

Kiwi amateur Kazuma Kobori is third-equal after three rounds at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships in Melbourne.

In otherwise difficult scoring conditions, Sampson Zheng shot a 6-under 65 at Royal Melbourne on Saturday to take a four-stroke lead into the final round.

Chinese player Zheng's three-round total of 3-under 210 was the only score under par in the tournament which awards the winner an invitation to the 2024 Masters and a spot in next year’s British Open at Royal Troon, along with being exempt from qualifying for the British Amateur.

Australian Billy Dowling shot 73 and was in second place at 1-over 214. Tied for third, five strokes behind Zheng, were first-round leader Kobori, who shot 74 Saturday, and second-round co-leader Ding Wenyi of China, who had a third-round 76.

Zheng had an eagle, six birdies and two bogeys on the Royal Melbourne composite course that was last used for international competition at the 2019 Presidents Cup.

One of Zheng's birdies came on the 300m (330-yard) par-4 13th hole when he drove to just off the right of the green and two-putted for a three.

The 22-year-old – who is at the University of California Berkeley – broke the record by an amateur at the Royal Melbourne composite course.

“I didn't watch the leaderboard really all day but when I saw that I was in a three-shot lead, it felt really good to go from six down to three up," Zheng told AAP.

"To be able to shoot 65 like I did in the conditions like this today where everyone else is not having the best, it feels even more special."

Zobori had equalled the previous 66-shot record in the first round on Thursday.

But the 22-year-old from Rangiora turned in a three-over effort in the third round.

After tough conditions at Royal Melbourne over the first two rounds, the cut for the top 60 and ties was made at 12-over 154.

