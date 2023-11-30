Australian Open: Teenage Kiwi amateur Zack Swanwick's stuns pros in opening round

Zack Swanwick has started the Australian Open with a sensational first round of 67.

Seventeen-year-old amateur Zack Swanwick has shot an opening round 67 at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney to be just four shots off the Australian Open lead.

Swanwick, who hails from the Hawke's Bay, is tied for eighth in a group of six players that includes last weekend’s Australian PGA Championship winner Min Woo Lee.

Previous winner Cam Davis, also playing The Lakes course, fired an opening round nine-under 63 to capture the clubhouse lead on Thursday.

An incredible day for Swanwick could have been even better had he not dropped a shot on the par three 18th.

But not even that could take the shine away from a stunning performance from the young Kiwi, who flew out of the blocks with three birdies and an eagle – on the par five eighth – on the front nine to leave many pros in his wake.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Zack Swanwick won his start in the Australian Open by winning the Australian junior amateur championship back in April.

On the back nine, Swanwick started with a bogey on the 10th but picked up two more shots on the 11th and 14th before dropping the stroke at the 18th.

Swanwick won the Australian junior amateur championship back in April to earn himself an exemption for the Australian Open.

Swanwick, who will begin a four-year scholarship at the University of Florida in 2024, is a member of the Napier Golf Club at Waiohiki that was badly hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

He leads the Kiwi charge at the Australian Open with Kit Bittle the next best at four under with Sam Jones and Nick Voke both at three under.

Australian Jasper Stubbs is the next best-placed amateur, behind Swanwick, at three under.

American Patrick Rodgers holds outright second, behind Davis, at eight under, with Australian Hayden Hopewell also on his own in third at seven under.

A group of four players, Grant Forrest, Alexander Levy, Alexander Levy and Sean Crocker are tied for fourth at six under.

British Open winner Cameron Smith’s form slump has continued. After missing the cut at the Australian PGA Championship, he is a long way from the lead after a one-under round of 71.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old amateur Rachel Lee is the clubhouse leader of the women’s Australian Open after shooting a scorching six-under-par start at The Lakes.

Lee grabbed eight birdies, including her final hole in driving rain to upstage the professionals.

The Year 10 student at Sydney’s Endeavour Sports High School holds a one-stroke lead over former world No.1 Jiyai Shin, with Steph Kyriacou one shot further back in outright third at four under.