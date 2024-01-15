Ryan Fox finishes in tie for 14th at Dubai Invitational after strong final round

Ryan Fox at the Dubai Invitational where he finished in a tie for 14th.

New Zealand’s top golfer Ryan Fox scored a three-under 68 to finish in a six-way tie for 14th place at the Dubai Invitational.

It was Fox’s second consecutive 68 at the Dubai Creek Resort course after carding consecutive 70s in the first two rounds.

The 36-year-old finished eight under for the tournament –11 shots behind the winner, Tommy Fleetwood, of England.

Fox earned €33,254.82 ($NZ58,325.58).

Fellow New Zealander Daniel Hillier finished even par in a four-way tie for 36th.

He ended with a one-under 70 and collected €€16,399.64 ($NZ28,763.30).

Hillier is one of three New Zealand pros confirmed for the 2024 New Zealand Open, joining Steven Alker and Ben Campbell in the field at Millbrook next month.