Michael Campbell springs surprise with low round at British Masters

Michael Campbell hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during day one of the British Masters in England.

Michael Campbell gave a glimpse of his glory days with a surprising first round effort that has him near the lead at the British Masters.

The Kiwi golfer shot a 3-under 68 to be tied for 18th in the latest European Tour event, and even the 51-year-old admitted he was shocked by his form.

``My expectations were pretty much none,'' Campbell said, who had son Thomas on his bag.

``I wanted to get out here and enjoy myself with my son Thomas. When I had my success from 1999 to 2005 he was only seven, so he can't remember.``

Winner of the US Open in 2005, Campbell has won eight times on the European Tour but hasn’t made a cut on the tour since 2013 while struggling with a foot injury and loss of form. Recently, he’s played more regularly on the seniors Staysure Tour.

“I started practising two weeks ago, hit a few balls and played a bit with some mates who I’m staying with down in Marbella. I hadn’t played in eight months, since October last year. So I’m really surprised to shoot three under,” Campbell told The Guardian.

Campbell had six birdies and three bogeys in his round to sit four shots behind leader David Law of Scotland.

“It’s weird with no crowds, no clapping. I think I made six birdies today and nothing there. It’s kind of weird, it’s like playing with your mates – more intense, but it’s the first time for me not playing in front of a crowd. It’s very different indeed.

“I’ve had a good career the last 20 years, winning 15 times around the world, that’s good enough for me. If I have another one this week it’s a bonus.”

Fellow Kiwi Ryan Fox also made a fine start, shooting a 4-under 67 to be tied for ninth. The 33-year-old had just one bogey and five birdies.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Ryan Fox of New Zealand shot a 4-under 67.

Law began his first round with five straight pars but then birdied the next five holes in a row, produced a brilliant up and down from thick rough to save par on the 11th and birdied the 12th and 13th as well.

The Scotsman had missed five cuts in seven events in 2020, including four in a row before the sport shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament marks the start of the European Tour's ``U.K. Swing,'' a series of six events played in England and Wales over the next six weeks devised primarily for ease of travel for players amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The venues for the six events are all within a three-hour drive of one another, scrapping the need for air travel to which players have become accustomed on the increasingly global tour. Players and caddies have been tested on arrival, will have to check for symptoms and take a temperature test daily, and then had an antigen test before stepping on the first tee. No positive results have been reported.

England's Lee Westwood, the only player in the field ranked in the world's top-50 at No. 34 and host of the event in northern England, finished six shots back after shooting a 1-under 70.

Most of Europe's elite are in the United States ahead of a World Golf Championship in Tennessee, where the prize fund of $10.5 million is around 7 times that of the British Masters, and then the PGA Championship in San Francisco starting on Aug. 6.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, making his 706th appearance on the European Tour to tie the record of Sam Torrance, also shot 68.

- with AP