'I'm not just here to make the cut now': NZ amateur Amelia Garvey makes impressive major debut at US Women's Open

American Amy Olson hit a hole in one and led after the first round of the US Women's Open.

Amelia Garvey has reassessed her goals and is daring to dream after making an impressive start to her major debut at the US Women’s Open.

Competing as an amateur at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Garvey carded a one-under par 70 in the first round to sit just three shots behind leader Amy Olson.

Eric Gay/AP Amelia Garvey is three shots off the lead after the first round of the US Women’s Open.

The American stole the show after sinking a superb hole in one on the par-three 16th. However, with four birdies to offset bogeys on the third, eighth and 11th holes, Garvey has a spring in her step after showing she was not overawed by the occasion.

"I mean, I'm not just here to make the cut now," the 20-year-old Cantabrian said. "I've put a good number up. I'm only three shots behind. Eyes on the prize, I guess.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi golfers Lydia Ko and Amelia Garvey practise together before US Women's Open

* Lydia Ko fires again but Pelican Women's Championship looks to be Sei Young Kim's

* Amelia Garvey set for stateside amateur swansong as professional career looms



"Three shots is nothing in this game, especially with three rounds to play. I'm not trying to get ahead of myself or anything, but I've just sat down with my caddie, though, and the first goal is to make the weekend. But there's no stopping me putting another good number up tomorrow."

It was a stressful start to the day as Garvey revealed her caddie had to rush to the course at 5.30am (local time) to fix a broken putter.

Eric Gay/AP Kiwi amateur Amelia Garvey is competing at her first major.

"We get everything in 2020, don't we," Garvey quipped.

Come the opening tee, there was no sign of nerves as Garvey birdied her first hole, as well as making birdies on the seventh, 15th and 16th, to finish in a tie for 12th.

Nipping at Garvey's heels was fellow Kiwi and former world No 1 Lydia Ko, who finished the day on even par.

The pair shared a practice round on Wednesday, which Garvey said did wonders for her confidence.

"The last time I played with her was when I did the Lydia Ko scholarship before I went off to college (three years ago), so she was just telling me how my game is there, I just need to back myself really," Garvey said. "So that was really a good confidence booster going into today.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Lydia Ko is further down the leader board.

"Obviously I had a few nerves playing with her as well, so it was a nice way to set up into the first round. But yeah, it was so much fun out there. It was just me and her, so I got to pick her brains a little bit and just enjoy it out there with her."

Ko's first round was far more erratic. She hit three birdies, one eagle, three bogies and one double bogey but did enough to stay in contention in a congested field.

"Overall I thought actually I hit the ball pretty well," Ko said. "I drove one in the water, too, but I had a couple three-putts but led to a few unnecessary bogeys or doubles in that case.

"The greens are rolling pretty good, so I think I need to work on a little bit of speed work. But other than that, obviously nice to be able to finish with a birdie on the last to come back to even par."

Meanwhile, Olson is chasing her first major success and is the outright leader after shooting a four-under 67.

Japan’s Hinako Shibuno, Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn, South Korean A Lim Kim and Filipino Yuka Saso are tied second on three-under.