Major champion's omission from season-ending event taints image of women's golf

Despite being the Women's Open champion, Sophia Popov found herself left out of the season-ending LPGA Tour event.

OPINION: Sophia Popov won the Women's Open this year. Natalie Gulbis has failed to make a single cut in more than two years. Popov does not possess an Instagram account, but Gulbis does, and her 120,000-plus followers are regularly treated to images of the sometime swimwear model on the beach.

Guess who has been invited to play in the season-ending CME Group World Tour Championship this week? And guess who has not?

Popov, 28, is rightfully angry that she has been overlooked for one of the two sponsor's spots in the field in Naples, Florida, that is supposed to feature the top players of the LPGA Tour season. See Naples and sigh.

"It's a fairness thing as far as playing ability," Popov told Golfweek. "It's not like I haven't earned it. I have earned it points-wise, technically."

All things being equal, and if the LPGA Tour was not pedantic over its rules to the point of being pathetic, Popov would be 16th in the standings.

Except, her glory at Troon and all the points she earned on the Ayrshire coast in August did not count because of red tape.

Popov was a member of the LPGA Tour's feeder league, but not of the Tour itself. So Mike Whan, the Tour's commissioner, stood firm, earning himself "Jobsworth of the Year" honours by denying the new superstar of the female game entry into the year's second major, the Ana Inspiration, two weeks after the Women's Open.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Trump-supporting Natalie Gulbis regularly treats her Instagram followers to images of her in swimwear on the beach.

Popov hoped that would be it as far as the disregard went, vowing to prove that she would not need the five-year exemption on a Tour card that the major champion normally receives. Yet now comes this kick in the teeth.

And it is not just a boot in the flashy molars for one individual, but for everyone who wants the professional female game to be treated with the respect it deserves as a collection of ultra-talented competitors in their own right.

Terry Duffy, chief executive of CME Group, a global markets company that prides itself on achieving the perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, attempted to justify picking Gulbis because "I have known her since 2005".

At that time, Gulbis had just released a calendar which featured her not only hitting golf balls but, yes, in a bikini. The US Golf Association barred it from going on sale at the US Women's Open, saying it detracted from the sport that it promotes. Gulbis and her advisers pointed out it was a huge hit.

"The company behind it handles all the big calendars – Pamela Anderson, Anna Kournikova, Playboy,' Chris Murray, her then agent, said. "They're giving up on Kournikova and putting all their energy behind Natalie."

Photo shoots with lads' mag FHM duly followed, as did her own reality show on American TV. "Once she starts winning, she's going to be a megastar," promised Gil Ozir, vice-president of marketing for Raymond Weil, a watchmaker and one of her many sponsors. Gulbis then won, the Evian Masters in France.

But that was it, her one and only title, back in 2007. This year the 37-year-old has played in six events and missed six cuts. In 2019, she played in six events and missed six cuts. In 2018, she played in eight events and made one cut. Gulbis is ranked outside the world's top 1500.

Yet while her standing in golf has inexorably slipped, she has gained more traction on social media, not least because, as a supporter of Donald Trump, she spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention and was later appointed as a member of Trump's council on sports, fitness and nutrition.

And now another friend in a high place has granted her the right to play for Sunday's US$1.1 million first prize.

Meanwhile, Popov, because of that "technicality", will be on her sofa watching, ironically in her home ... in Naples, Florida.

An LPGA Tour spokesperson said it is up to the sponsors who they invite and, doubtless, the CME Group will get plenty of coverage for its beloved brand on Gulbis' many streams.

But how does this help women's golf and what does it say about the integrity of the female game? Whan might eventually realise it was his pig-headedness in the first place that has allowed such a grotesque scenario to play out.