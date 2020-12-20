Lydia Ko stays solid at CME Group Tour Championship but now five shots back

Lydia Ko had a decent third round at the CME Group Tour Championship, but goes into the final day five shots off the lead.

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko enjoyed a solid third round but now finds herself a shot further back from the lead going into the final day of the CME Group Tour Championship event in Florida.

After a rollercoaster first half of the tournament, where Ko shot a two-over 74 to be tied for 59th, then recovered brilliantly with a seven-under 65 to be in a two-way share of 11th to be four shots off the pace, the 23-year-old followed up with a more settled three-under 69 in her third round on Sunday (NZ time).

Though while that has her at eight-under in a four-way tie for ninth ahead of the last day of the LPGA Tour season, Ko is now five strokes back from the lead.

That is thanks to Sei Young Kim shooting a five-under 67 to jump from one stroke behind Jin Young Ko (three-under 69) to now hold a one-shot advantage over her South Korean compatriot at the top of the leaderboard, at 13-under. It looked like Kim would go even better, until her only bogey of the day at the 18th.

Englishwoman Georgia Hall is a further two back in third place at 10-under, while there are five players at nine-under, then the quartet including Ko one behind.

Ko was left to rue two early bogeys in her third round, including one on her opening hole. She birdied No 5, but then bogeyed No 6, before picking up shots at eight, 10, 14 and 17, making 16 greens in regulation – which even bettered her second-round effort by one.