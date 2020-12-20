Tiger Woods' 11-year-old son Charlie makes dad proud with eagle at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods has had the odd proud moment in his legendary golfing career, but any more so than this?

The 15-time major winner was a picture of pure joy after seeing his 11-year-old son, Charlie Woods, hole an incredible eagle early in the first round of their PNC Championship tournament together in Orlando on Sunday (NZ time).

Teaming up for the two-round event, which was formerly called the Father Son Challenge and features 20 major champions and winners of The Players, alongside a family member, the Woods’ made heads turn on the par-five third hole at the The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes. Well, more specifically, it was the kid who put on the show.

In the scramble format, Tiger and Charlie opted for Charlie’s drive, then the youngster stepped up with an outstanding five-wood from 175 yards, which had dad exclaiming: “Awesome shot”.

It certainly was, getting to within just four feet of the hole.

And it was then Charlie who stepped up to make the putt, too, to complete the eagle all off his own ball – the only eagle of the day at hole No 3 – which had Tiger low-fiving and back-patting him, grinning so broadly.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Charlie and Tiger Woods are teaming up in a tournament for the first time together.

It’s the first time the father and son have teamed up together in a competition. They ended the opening day on 10-under, tied for sixth out of 20 teams.

Prior to the tournament, at the pro-am day, Tiger had told media of the excitement of playing alongside his son – who has won two events on the South Florida PGA Junior Tour with dad carrying his bag – and said Charlie would be taking all the attention in his stride.

“It’s so much fun for me to see him enjoying this, enjoying the game,” Tiger said.

“He’s been playing junior golf tournaments... and he’s been out in front and having people video him. This is a different world we live in now; everyone has a phone.”

And there was plenty of Tiger in Charlie that the old man could see. And plenty he wishes he still had.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Charlie Woods is showing his dad how it’s done on the golf course.

“He’s a little chirpy,” Tiger said, “like his dad.”

“I’m still winning, for now. He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions. It’s been an absolute blast just to go out and compete with him. He reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up.

“I wish I had his move. I analyse his swing all the time. I wish I could rotate like that and turn my head like that and do some of those positions. Those days are long gone. I have to re-live it through him.”

And it looks like that is sure happening now.