Lydia Ko ends 2020 LPGA Tour season winless, but bags another top-five finish

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko has officially finished 2020 winless on the LPGA Tour, after tying for fifth at the CME Group Championship in Florida.

Going into Monday's (NZ time) final round, Ko needed something miraculous to end her 32-month winless streak, sitting five shots back off the pace in a four-way tie for ninth.

But, despite a blemish-free three-under 69, she was only able to get within three strokes of the lead, and in the end finished seven back, as namesake Jin Young Ko powered home over the back nine to claim victory.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Jin Young Ko finished strong to take out the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

The world No 1 went into the last round one shot behind leader, world No 2, South Korean compatriot and good friend Sei Young Kim, but birdied five of her last seven holes to finish on 18-under, beating Kim and Australian Hannah Green by five strokes.

American Mina Harigae was a shot back in fourth, with Lydia Ko and American Lexi Thompson ending at 11-under.

For the Kiwi Ko, she was left to rue an awful opening round two-over 74 and would ponder what may have been, after going on to shoot the best second round of anyone with a sublime seven-under 65, before her successive rounds of 69.

While it’s a second successive year with no title for the former world No 1, and with her Mediheal Championship crown in April 2018 her only victory in the last 53 months, the 23-year-old has shown promising signs under new coach Sean Foley, and logged consistent finishes in a Covid-19 disrupted 2020.

In her 13 events this year, Ko had three top-five finishes, five top 10s, nine top 20s, and missed just one cut.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Lydia Ko, pictured on the 18th tee during her third round of the CME Group Tour Championship, has had a consistent 2020.

“It's really been uphill for me since after the restart,” she said following her final round of the season.

“Overall I played really solid. I had a few weeks especially at the start where I wasn't finishing off the tournament very well, struggling in the last round, but I think I was able to kind of overcome that and play much better the last few events.

“My goal has always been to contend in the majors as much as possible, and I feel like I was there for most times at all four of the majors we played. So that was a really cool experience.

“I'm looking forward to the time off. Obviously it's been a shorter season, but I feel like it's just been continuing. And, I mean, it's Christmas in pretty much five days. It's getting to that holiday mode right now.”

Ko said she will be quarantining in Korea over Christmas and New Year, and is looking to start her 2021 season at the second event of the year – the Gainbridge Championship in Florida – on the last weekend of February.