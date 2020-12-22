Lydia Ko's comeback continues with boost in golf world rankings

Lydia Ko will head into the next LPGA season with her highest world ranking in more than a year after breaking into the top 30.

The Kiwi golfer has climbed seven places to No 29 following her fifth-placed finish at last week's season-ending CME Group Championship in Florida.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

While she was unable to break her title drought, which dates back to April 2018, the former world one is trending in the right direction after teaming up with coach Sean Foley in July.

Ko showed several promising signs under Tiger Woods' former tutor and logged consistent finishes in a Covid-19 disrupted 2020.

In her 13 events this year, she had three top-five finishes, five top 10s, nine top 20s, and missed just one cut, results the 23-year-old will look to build on when the new season begins next month.

The top three ranking spots are held by South Korean trio Jin-Young Ko, who won in Florida, Sei-Young Kim and Inbee Park, while American duo Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang round out the top five.