Golfer's horror show octuple-bogey on famous par-3 hole at Players Championship

Byeong Hun An takes 11 shots on the par-3 17th hole at the Players Championship, hitting it into the water four times.

Anything Kevin Na can do, Byeong Hun An can do ... worse.

After Na made a quintuple eight on the famous island green par-3 17th hole at The Players Championship, An shot an eye-watering 11 on Friday morning (NZ time).

The South Korean put his ball in the water four times, resulting in four penalty shots, missed a 19-foot putt for 10 and finally ended his agony by making a four-foot putt for an octuple-bogey.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images Byeong Hun An of South Korea took 11 shots to play the par-3 17th at The Players Championship.

Remarkably, it wasn’t the highest score recorded on the hole during the Players Championship. That ‘honour’ belongs to Bob Tway, who carded a 12 in the 2005 tournament.

An wasn’t finished finding the water however – he hit his tee shot on the next and final hole into the drink and made double bogey, to end up with a first round of 11 over par.

Na’s quintuple-bogey came earlier when his first three attempts at hitting the island green found the water, although he did hole a chip to ‘save’ an eight.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Kevin Na plays his ill-fated tee shot at the 17th hole during the first round of The Players Championship.

Na also put his tee shot on 18 into the water, made bogey for a round of 81 and withdrew from the tournament with the official reason given being a bad back.

Spanish veteran Sergio Garcia had no such problems – he shot a seven-under 65, including a comfortable par on the 17th, to lead by three shots during the first round.

Byeong Hun An’s water woes:

Shot 1 124 yds to water

Shot 2 Penalty

Shot 3 93 yds to water

Shot 4 Penalty

Shot 5 94 yds to water

Shot 6 Penalty

Shot 7 67 yds to water

Shot 8 Penalty

Shot 9 77 yds to green, 19 ft 1 in. to hole

Shot 10 putt 23 ft 0 in., 4 ft 0 in. to hole

Shot 11 in the hole