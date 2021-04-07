Bryson DeChambeau's 'secret weapon' to tame the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau will maintain his unique approach to tackling Augusta National with the aid of a "secret" new club – but he concedes even his power game will one day be rendered obsolete.

DeChambeau began November's Masters as the favourite after blasting his way to a six-shot win in the US Open, only to suffer from dizziness during the second round on his way to a tie for 34th.

The list of clubs the 27-year-old hit into each hole in practice – the longest being a six iron to the par-five eighth – raised plenty of eyebrows, as did his claim that he was viewing Augusta as a par 67 due to his length off the tee.

READ MORE:

* How US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau broke his major duck

* Rory McIlroy aiming to end major drought 10 years after that Masters meltdown

* Struggling golfer Rory McIlroy finds swimming pool in worst loss in 10 years



And although his best result in four Masters appearances remains a tie for 21st in 2016 while still an amateur, DeChambeau remains committed to trying everything possible to claim a coveted green jacket.

DeChambeau chose not to unleash a 48-inch long driver – the longest allowed – in November's Masters after experimenting with it on the range, but he does have something else up his sleeve.

It is said to be a new driver designed to be more forgiving for hits slightly off-centre towards the toe.

"Obviously there's something in the bag this week that's very helpful," the world No 5 five said.

"I won't go into specifics of it. But just know this has been a few years in the making and I'm very excited for it.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images World No 5 Bryson DeChambeau’s power hitting has been on display during the practice rounds at Augusta National.

"Definitely what I've seen on the driving range and what I've seen the last week in practice, there's some tremendous benefits to it.

"I'm still going down numerous rabbit holes and I will never stop, not only to win golf tournaments but to definitely win this tournament.

"This has been on my radar since I was a kid, and now that I've accomplished winning the US Open, this is the next goal for me."

DeChambeau admitted he was surprised to hear Rory McIlroy reveal that he had damaged his swing by trying to follow the American's path of trying to gain distance off the tee.

"From my perspective, I wasn't trying to change anybody else's game – I was just trying to play the best golf I could," he said.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Bryson DeChambeau says he has “something in the bag this week that's very helpful” to his chances of Masters glory.

"I knew there would be people there to be influenced. I didn't think it would be Rory.

"I think he's a pretty smart, talented individual that knows how to play the game potentially better than me. It's honouring and humbling hearing him say it's a difficult task.

"I think as time goes on, there's not much more to gain from the technology side of golf club manufacturing. There are little things we can do, but where the massive gains will be is in athletes.

"Once you get somebody out here that's a seven-foot-tall human being and they are able to swing a golf club at 145 miles an hour effortlessly, that's when things get a little interesting.

"That's when I'm going to become obsolete potentially even."