Danny Lee withdraws from 149th Open Championship due to injury

Kiwi Danny Lee won’t feature at The Open next week due to injury.

Kiwi Danny Lee is one of three more players to withdraw from The Open Championship.

Lee has withdrawn due to injury, South Korean KH Lee is out due to the birth of his child, while no reason was given for American Matthew Wolff pulling the pin.

The trio's places in the field at Royal St George's have been taken by England's Andy Sullivan, France's Antoine Rozner and American Troy Merritt.

Lee was one of three Kiwis in the field for the 149th Open, with Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier also set to line up in Kent on Thursday.

The next three players on the reserve list are Americans Harold Varner, Brendan Steele and John Catlin.

American Kevin Na, who withdrew earlier this week due to international travel requirements, followed the Korean trio of Joohyung Kim, Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim in opting out of the year's final major.

Warren Little/Getty Images Ryan Fox is one of two Kiwis lining up in The Open Championship.

The R&A recently informed players that the championship will "operate under strict government oversight", with guidelines which prohibit players from going to bars, restaurants and supermarkets during tournament week.

They also have to stay in either approved hotels or private accommodation, which can be shared between up to four members of their team, but not other players.