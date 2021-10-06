Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka go head-to-head in made-for-TV charity event

Shortly before last month's Ryder Cup, Bryson DeChambeau revealed that “there may be something fun coming up” involving himself and Brooks Koepka.

Sure enough, fresh off teaming up to help the United States defeat Europe in the beloved international tournament, the two rivals will engage in a head-to-head showdown in the latest version of “The Match.”

The made-for-TV charity event, which included DeChambeau in July and had previously featured Phil Mickelson in all four instalments, will take advantage of DeChambeau's much-noted feud with Koepka.

The two will square off on November 26, the day after Thanksgiving, at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Their 12-hole match will be aired across a variety of Turner Sports-related platforms, including TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.

When last seen together, DeChambeau and Koepka were sharing a celebratory hug as they and their other Ryder Cup team-mates revelled in a US win over Europe for just the third time in the past 10 meetings.

They were notably never paired during the event and their embrace was almost literally staged, but it made for a far warmer moment than when Koepka made no effort to hide his disdain at May's PGA Championship as DeChambeau walked past.

AP Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have traded insults over the years and will now go head-to-head for a charity.

The feud has seen DeChambeau and Koepka go back and forth, at golf courses as well as on social media, since January 2019. Koepka began things by making it clear he was irked by DeChambeau's slow play.

He and DeChambeau subsequently traded jabs based on everything from their physiques to accomplishments in majors and shortly after Koepka's eye-roll seen 'round the golf world in May, he took a shot after DeChambeau was announced as a participant in July's edition of “The Match.”

Of DeChambeau's pairing with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the duo of Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Koepka tweeted at Rodgers, “Sorry bro.”

DeChambeau replied by tweeting at Koepka, “It's nice to be living rent free in your head!”

Their rivalry proved irresistible fodder for both sports fans and journalists and was widely seen as a boon to golf, which occasionally struggles to gain notice in the periods between major and international tournaments.

Things took an ugly turn, however, when a handful of Koepka fans began heckling DeChambeau this summer at PGA Tour events.

SCREENGRAB Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau delighted their US Ryder Cup team-mates when they shared a celebratory hug.

That brought the ire of tour commissioner Jay Monahan, and DeChambeau acknowledged that it was “not comfortable” at times to be the subject of taunts.

While going 2-0-1 at the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin, though, DeChambeau was showered with such full-throated cheering that his mother was moved to comment.

“This has been such a crazy, weird year for him,” Jan DeChambeau said as her son, Koepka and their team-mates rejoiced in the triumph, “and to hear people shouting his name – not 'Brooksie' – wow, it's just awesome. It makes my heart happy.”

DeChambeau followed that up by participating in a professional long-drivers tournament in Nevada where he reached the quarterfinals. He will be back in the state next month to take on Koepka, and nothing but first place will be satisfactory to either player.

DeChambeau already has a victory in “The Match,” having beaten Mickelson and Brady while playing with Rodgers. His one-on-one showdown with Koepka serves as a callback to the first “Match,” which in 2018 pitted Mickelson against longtime rival Tiger Woods.

Having won that battle and helped show there was an audience for it, Mickelson then teamed with Brady in the second version, only to fall to Woods and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

The third edition featured Mickelson and former NBA star Charles Barkley defeating Manning and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

“Finally what the world has been waiting to see,” DeChambeau said Tuesday via Twitter of his upcoming clash with Koepka.