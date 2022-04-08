Recap: The Masters round one at Augusta National

11:34, Apr 08 2022

Join us for live coverage of the opening round of The Masters at Augusta.

Dustin Johnson walks to the 12th tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Dustin Johnson walks to the 12th tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.
Stuff