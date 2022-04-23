Why Greg Norman’s dreams of playing this year's British Open are just that

Greg Norman’s ambitious dream to play in the 150th Open at St Andrews in July as a former winner will rely on him qualifying or getting a highly unlikely special exemption.

The 67-year-old announced on Saturday he would attempt to enter the Open, but the two-time major winner doesn’t have an exemption to play as only former winners aged under 60 are given the right to play the Open.

Tom Watson was given an exemption to play as a 65-year-old in 2014, but Norman would be long odds to be included as it is a decade since he played in a professional tournament, the 2012 Australian PGA.

Norman’s Open wins in 1986 and 1993 were his only two major titles in a career littered with cruel heartbreaks. He last played in a major in the Open at Turnberry in 2009.

READ MORE:

* 'Being a pariah stings': Greg Norman on the strain of supporting breakaway Saudi project

* Still out of sight, Phil Mickelson decides to sit out the Masters

* Greg Norman forges ahead with NZ$586 million Saudi-backed golf tour



However, the biggest stumbling block for Norman will be his support of the rebel Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, which has been opposed by the major golf tours throughout the world, as well as top players, with the notable exception of Phil Mickelson.

The Saudi Arabian-backed tour has reportedly more than $2.9 billion to lure the world’s best players, but it has been largely shunned by the golf establishment, with hall of famer Norman becoming an outcast.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images Greg Norman hopes to make a comeback in the British Open, as a two-time winner.

It would be a significant turnaround if British Open officials would allow Norman to play at St Andrews, as he has been shunned for his involvement with the Saudi project.

“I think I can still get in,” News Corp quoted the Australian as saying. “It’s the 150th, I’m a past Open champion, I love St Andrews. If there’s a moment in time that I would consider going back and teeing off one last time, maybe this is it.”

Norman said of St Andrews: “I love the history, I love the fact you can play it backwards. There’s not a golf shot out there that’s boring to me. Everything’s got character, every shot’s got to be played, every club in your bag has got to be used. There’s so much goodness about the golf course and it’s stood the test of time.”

Norman’s bid comes after an ESPN 30 For 30 documentary screened on his career, which highlighted his painful defeats at the US Masters, particularly 1996 when he squandered a six-shot lead in the final round.

“Destiny has blessed me with a lot of things,” Norman said of his career.

“Would my life be different today if I had a green jacket? No. It would be beautiful to have in my trophy case, but it would not have changed one bit of my life. I was lucky and I was unlucky.

“What happened in ’96, it’s part of history. I’m good with it now. It did sting for quite a while but now I can speak very openly and emotionally about it.”