Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship in playoff after Mito Pereira's meltdown

Justin Thomas came from seven shots back as Mito Pereira made a horror double-bogey on the 72nd hole.

Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship on Monday morning (NZ time) in a three-hole playoff over Will Zalatoris.

Thomas started the final round seven shots off the pace but shot a 3-under 67 to put the pressure on the leaders and then made birdie on the first two playoff holes before defeating fellow United States player Zalatoris by making par on the final playoff hole.

Sue Ogrocki/AP Justin Thomas celebrates with caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament in a playoff against Will Zalatoris at Southern Hills Country Club.

Chile’s Mito Pereira was poised to win the tournament as he held a one-shot lead coming to the 72nd hole of the tournament but sliced his drive into a creek and made a double-bogey to leave Thomas and Zalatoris in the playoff at 5-under.

Pereira was aiming to become golf's first major champion from Chile, but the 27-year-old’s double-bogey left him with a final round of five-over 75, to fall into a share of third with Cam Young (US).

Matt York/AP Mito Pereira of Chile leaves the green on the 18th hole after his final round disappointment at the PGA Championship.

It was Thomas’ second Wanamaker Trophy and second Major title, after winning the PGA Championship in 2017 at Quail Hollow.

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox fell way down the leaderboard in the final round, shooting a 7-over 77 to finish in 54th at +7.