Tiger Woods cannot go on like this and must prioritise British Open

Tiger Woods grimaces on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills.

James Corrigan is The Telegraph’s golf writer.

OPINION: No sleep ‘til Brookline, or so the song goes. The short-term question now obsessing golf since Tiger Woods’ withdrawal after the third round of the US PGA Championship here is whether he undergoes three weeks of intensive rehab to try to make it to the first tee of the US Open at the Boston course. Or if he skips the season’s third major to ensure he can play in the 150th Open.

With respect to America’s national championship and indeed to Brookline - a place redolent with fond memories for Woods, having been part of the US team that won the Ryder Cup there in the sensational comeback of 1999 - there is a growing sense that the 46-year-old should tread carefully on his path to the landmark event at St Andrews.

Even Rich Beem, a proud American, is calling for him to envelop himself in tartan cotton wool. "I'm going to be selfish and say, 'Tiger, please don't go to the US Open'," Beem, the 2002 US PGA Champion, said on Sky. "Please, go home and rehab that leg a little bit longer, because we want to see you over at The Open Championship in full form.”

SKY SPORT Justin Thomas came from seven shots back as Mito Pereira made a horror double-bogey on the 72nd hole.

This must be presumed to be Woods’ thinking as well, if one considers his comments in the wake of making the cut in last month’s Masters, in his first competitive appearance in 17 months after a car crash that almost cost him his right leg.

Woods referred to the Old Course, scene of two of his three Open wins, as “my favourite place on Earth” and declared “I will be there” indicating he was prepared to sacrifice a major or two to fulfil that Home of Golf promise.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Woods walks to the third tee during his painstaking third round.

"Say he makes the cut at the US Open, that's four competitive rounds and at least 18, if not 27 holes of practice,’’ Beem added. “Just go to The Open at St Andrews, it is the easiest of walks you're going to have."

Many thought he would skip this week, not least because of the gruelling nature of the Southern Hills landscape. It is a tiring enough walk for the healthy youngsters, but for a veteran with a battered frame, in which the weak leg puts tension on the weak back and vice versa, it ultimately proved too much.

SKY SPORT Tiger Woods battled through the pain to make the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa.

Woods’ second-round 69 to qualify for the weekend was extraordinary - in the words of playing partner Rory McIlroy, “a monumental effort” - but he followed this up with a 79 on Saturday, in which he had to play the last six holes in one-under to avoid failing to break 80 for what would have just the third time in 27 years of playing in majors.

The temperature had plummeted and Woods’ pain levels had spiralled and on 12-over a Sunday tee-time of 7am understandably seemed a chore too far, particularly as all it would take is a few screws to come loose in that bionic rebuild to cause a significant setback.

Sue Ogrocki/AP Woods walks on the green on the 18th hole during the third round.

Woods’ long-time agent, Mark Steinberg explained his client’s thought process. “Obviously he was in a lot of pain and discomfort ... the quick turnaround, dramatic weather conditions. Afterwards he made the decision, and that’s where we are,” Steinberg said.

“The future has always been a day-to-day, week-to-week, month-to-month thing. There is not an update on his future. That’s not a bad thing, that’s just reality.”

This is not the normal obfuscation from the Woods camp. They simply do not know what happens next. When embarking on this latest comeback, Woods stressed he will “never again be a full-time pro”, but instead only play in the big events, which essentially entails the majors. Yet it is quickly becoming clear that even this miracle-maker will find it near impossible to contend without at least a couple of prep tournaments.

"We all know he came back from a very serious injury and nearly lost his leg at one stage, but the other side of it is that he has played so little golf," Paul McGinley, Europe’s 2014 Ryder Cup captain, said.

"Even if you are Tiger Woods, you need to get rounds under your belt and you need to stay competitively sharp. Even though he's probably the greatest competitor we've ever seen in the game, you still need tournament play.

"You just can't turn up and expect to compete if you don't have miles on the clock in terms of competitive rounds. I think he is missing that as much as the physical challenges that he is having.”

And therein lies the great Woods paradox. He requires the reps to shed the rust, but his leg and back will not yet allow it. “As much as he’s working and trying, the body just won’t cooperate,’’ Joe LaCava, Woods’ caddie, said.

So all we can have for the next few months is the hope we will see the icon in action, even if the extent of his ambition and our expectations will be to carry on excavating deep into his unique competitive psyche to fight through cuts. Yet in the future, Woods will crave far, far more. One agonising step at a time