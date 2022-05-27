Steven Alker shares Senior PGA Championship lead after stunning opening round

Kiwi Steven Alker made six birdies and an eagle to share the lead after the first round of the Senior PGA Championship.

Steven Alker’s rich vein of form on the seniors tour shows no sign of ending as the Kiwi carded a seven-under-par opening round to claim a share of the lead at the Senior PGA Championship in Michigan on Thursday (Friday NZT).

Hamilton-born Alker made six birdies and an eagle on the 10th to fire himself to the top of the leaderboard alongside American Bob Estes. A bogey on the 17th was the only blemish on an otherwise flawless round.

It continues a remarkable run for the New Zealander this year on the PGA Tour Champions, which includes top three finishes in the past four tournaments and two victories.

American Paul Claxton and Canadian Mike Weir are a shot behind Alker and Estes after shooting 65 at the prestigious US$3.25 million (NZ$5 million) event at the Harbor Shores Golf Club.

Swede Robert Karlsson and Californian Duffy Waldrof are also firmly in the hunt at five-under.

Alker, 50, is currently ranked 1st on the tour and has already pocketed US$1.18 million (NZ$1.8 million) this season.

Winning the Senior PGA Championship, the oldest of the five majors in men’s senior golf, would boost his bank balance even further.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Steven Alker has had plenty to smile about on the senior tour this year, with two title and six top 10 finishes.

Alker wasn’t the only Kiwi making strides on Thursday (Friday NZT). His compatriot Ryan Fox sits five shots behind home favourite and clubhouse leader Joost Luiten after an encouraging opening round at the Dutch Open.

Fox is among a large group on two-under-par at the European Tour event after a shooting a round of 70 at Bernardus Golf that featured five birdies.

The 35-year-old Fox could have been even higher up the leaderboard had he not run into trouble on the 11th hole, dropping two shots with a double bogey.

He then made amends with his fifth birdie on the next hole, before another bogey and a run of five par holes saw him finish the day among the chasing pack at two-under.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Ryan Fox is among a large group on two-under after a shooting a round of 70 that featured five birdies and two bogeys.

Local hero Luiten made a brilliant start to his bid for a third victory at the tournament, delighting the home crowd in the village of Cromvoirt.

Luiten, who is seeking to join the likes of European legends Seve Ballesteros and Bernhard Langer in winning the title three times, carded eight birdies and one bogey in an opening seven-under-par 65.

That gave the world No 401 a one-shot lead over England's Eddie Pepperell and Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard.

Zach Murray was on a level-par 72, with fellow Australians Maverick Antcliff and Jason Scrivener on 74 and 75, respectively.

“It could have been better but I can't be picky," said Luiten, who lipped out for an eagle from 45 feet on the 18th. “I've been struggling a bit with my game, so it's great to see this score today.

“For some reason I love playing in front of the home crowd. I got off to a fast start and I kept it going and seven under is a good day in these conditions.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Ryan Fox was left to rue a double bogey on the 11th hole but remains in the hunt at Bernardus Golf after a solid round.

“It was tough in the afternoon with the wind blowing and some tricky holes into the wind. Anything under par would have been a good score.

“For me, because there's so much going on around you, I need to get into my own little bubble and do my own thing, and for some reason when there's a lot more people than I'm used to I'm better at it.”

Luiten and Pepperell are both seeking a first DP World Tour victory since 2018.

"I'm trying to get back what I had, that is the most frustrating part," said Pepperell, who has missed six cuts in eight starts this season.

"It is venturing into the unknown, which can be enjoyable, but when you are trying to get something back it is infuriating because you know you can do it and your body is not responding and that is where I have been at."

Fox, who is ranked eighth on the European Tour, is looking to bounce back from his disappointing finish at the recent PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Aucklander had been in contention for a top-20 finish at the major tournament at Southern Hills Championship Course until a disastrous seven-over-par final round saw him plummet down the leaderboard.

After being in a three-way tie for 17th overnight, he fell 37 places to 54th by the end of his round after carding 77.

Fox went into the PGA Championship fresh from a tie for second place in the Soudal Open on the European Tour.

