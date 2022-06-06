Lydia Ko finishes fifth at US Women's Open as Minjee Lee cruises to second major title

Lydia Ko shoots a one-over final round at Pine Needles to finish fifth at the second major of the year.

Lydia Ko has fallen short in her bid for a third major title at the US Women’s Open, finishing in fifth place, eight shots behind eventual champion Minjee Lee in North Carolina.

The Kiwi golfer finished five-under for the tournament after a disappointing one-over-par final round 72 at Pine Needles, as Australia’s Lee cruised to her second major championship.

Overnight leader Lee finished even-par for the day having been 13-under overnight following a mixed round featuring four birdies and four bogies.

READ MORE:

* Lydia Ko shoots sublime third round to rocket into tie for fourth at US Women's Open

* Lydia Ko improves, Julianne Alvarez misses the cut at US Women's Open

* Lydia Ko off the early pace after disappointing opening round at US Women's Open



But it was still more than enough for her to secure the trophy ahead of American Mina Harigae and pocket the record $1.8 million (NZ$2.76m) winner’s cheque.

It was Lee’s eighth career victory on the LPGA Tour and takes her career earnings to $US11.2 million (NZ$17.2 million).

Steve Helber/AP Lydia Ko began her round with two birdies in the first three holes before falling away on the back nine.

"I'm speechless. I can't believe it right now," Lee said of her runaway victory.

"It's just super, super special and a great honour and it's been my dream since I was a little goal, the one I always wanted to win.

"So now I've done it and it just feels amazing."

Ko was delighted for her longtime friend and rival Lee, saying she had “played amazing”.

“It's hard even if you have a comfortable lead going into the last day. It's hard because especially at the US Women's Open, anything can happen. For her to be so composed … just shows what kind of world-class player she is,” she said.

Ko had started the day in a tie for fourth, seven shots off the lead, after a sublime third round five-under 66 saw her rocket up the leaderboard at the US$10 million (NZ$15.36m) event.

And the 25-year-old looked poised to mount an unlikely title challenge when she began her final round with two birdies on the first three holes.

However, a bogey on the tricky 426-yard 7th stalled Ko’s progress, and she was unable to make up any more ground until she sank her third birdie of the day on the par-3 13th.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images Minjee Lee is all smiles after holding her nerve to win the US Women's Open in North Carolina.

By then Ko was out of title contention, and she fell further down the leaderboard with three bogies on the final four holes to drop from joint-third to fifth place.

It was a somewhat anticlimactic end to an otherwise encouraging tournament for the world No 3, who after a first round one-over 72 had fought back with a second round two-under 69 and a five-under 66 in the third – equalling her best US Open round score.

Meanwhile, Ko’s fellow New Zealander Steven Alker continued his remarkable run on the PGA Tour Champions, sharing third place with Bernhard Langer at the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa.

Alker shot a three-under final round at Wakonda Golf Course to go 16-under for the tournament, two strokes behind American pair Kirk Triplett and Jerry Kelly, who played off for the title.

Kelly emerged as the winner at the US$1.85 million (NZ2.84 million) tournament after he birdied the first playoff hole on the par-4 18th.

Hamilton’s Alker has now scored six top three finishes in nine tournaments this year and remains at the top of the tour's money list.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images Steven Alker continued his fine form with a third-place finish at the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa.

The 50-year-old had a decidedly mixed day at the office on Sunday (Monday NZT), with six birdies and three bogies, as he fell just short of another title, having captured the Senior PGA Championship last week.

Alker hit just shy of 67% of greens in regulation during his final round, though his accuracy off the tee was below his usual best at 35.71%.

He will next be in action at the American Family Insurance Championship in Wisconsin later this week.