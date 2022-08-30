Rory McIlroy 'won't be able to stomach' seeing LIV rebels at Wentworth

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy came from six shots back to win the FedEx Cup crown for a third time.

Rory McIlroy has raised the tensions still further in golf’s escalating civil war by hitting out at the rebels who have joined the Saudi-funded circuit and saying: “I won’t be able to stomach seeing them at Wentworth.”

McIlroy made the incendiary comments in Atlanta on Monday NZT after overhauling world No 1 Scottie Scheffler’s six-shot lead to scoop the NZ$30 million first prize at the FedEx Cup finale.

He will play in next week’s BMW PGA Championship at the famous Surrey course, although he is clearly not looking forward to running into players who were once Ryder Cup team-mates and close friends.

These include Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia, who are just two of a large group – also featuring Americans such as Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Kevin Na – who will tee it up on the West Course as their case against sanctions from the DP World Tour goes through the courts. The LIV Golf players are banned on the PGA Tour.

READ MORE:

* Rory McIlroy storms from six-shot deficit to win FedEx Cup and $30 million

* PGA Tour's big money, sweeping changes to counter LIV Golf

* Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's big plan to counter the LIV Golf threat



“I hate what it’s doing to the game of golf. I hate it,” McIlroy said about LIV Golf. “Like, it’s going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn’t sit right with me.”

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images Rory McIlroy plays a shot with a backdrop of fans during the Tour Championship at the weekend.

The Northern Irishman’s sentiments are the latest indication of a growing divide between the golfers who have stayed loyal to the traditional tours and those who jumped ship to appear in the breakaway league that stages its fourth £20 million (NZ$38m) event in Boston this week.

At the weekend, Eddie Pepperell, the winner of multiple titles on the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, sparred with Lee Westwood on social media – Pepperell telling the former world No 1 to “take your cake and enjoy it in the corner” – while Matt Fitzpatrick, the US Open champion, expressed his “disappointment” at what another high-profile player termed “LIV’s hijacking of the Tour’s flagship event”.

Fitzpatrick added: “It’s going to be odd seeing certain people at Wentworth. It is going to be weird.”

Poulter, Westwood and co are within their rights to appear in the US$8 million (NZ$13m) tournament while they wait for a verdict in their case against the Tour handing them US$100,000 fines and bans for specific events. The legalities could stretch on into the new year, and there is every prospect of the rebels competing in more tournaments in the forthcoming months, including even the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. What McIlroy would make of that is unknown, although he will inevitably be asked to expand on his feelings at his press conference at Wentworth.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images LIV Golf rebels Lee Westwood, left, and Ian Poulter are expected to play at Wentworth.

As if McIlroy’s stock could get any higher in the corridors of power, he has committed to making his debut in the Italian Open, the week after Wentworth.

As he is also due to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links in Scotland at the end of next month, it means he will play three out of four weeks on his home circuit.

McIlroy also intends to appear at the DP World Tour Championship as he tries to emulate Henrik Stenson’s 2016 feat in winning both the FedEx Cup and the Race to Dubai.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images McIlroy celebrates his FedEx Cup win with a replica of the famed Calamity Jane putter.

McIlroy has a commanding lead of more than 300 points in the European standings as he targets his first Harry Vardon Trophy in seven years. At the Marco Simone Country Club to the north of Rome, McIlroy will get a first study of next year’s Ryder Cup venue.

“It’s the first time I have played in Italy, and I’ve heard the Italian fans are very passionate, so I’m excited to get out there and experience a new challenge,” McIlroy said in a statement.

With three victories and more than £20m in earnings, this must already be considered McIlroy’s best season since 2014, when he won the US PGA and the Open, taking his major haul to four.

He has since remained on that mark, but did record a second place finish at the Masters and a third at the Open in this campaign, with two other top-10s in the US PGA and US Open.

McIlroy’s off-course status has experienced an even bigger upturn as he has led the way in criticising LIV.

“If you believe in something, I think you have to speak up, and I believe very strongly about this,” McIlroy said at East Lake.

“This is the best place in the world to play golf. It’s the most competitive.

“It’s got the best players. It’s got the deepest fields. I don’t know why you’d want to play anywhere else.”