Ryan Fox snubbed for Presidents Cup spot for golfer ranked 67 places lower

Ryan Fox’s absence from the PGA Tour looks to have counted against him, as the Kiwi men’s No 1 was overlooked for a Presidents Cup berth for a host of players ranked below him.

Fox, the world No 47, was not among International captain Trevor Immelman’s six wildcard picks for his 12-strong team to take on the United States at Quail Hollow near Charlotte, starting on September 22.

Five of Immelman’s picks are Presidents Cup first-timers, including world No 114 Taylor Pendrith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (ranked 64th), Cam Davis (ranked 67th), KH Lee (ranked 43rd) and Sebastian Munoz (ranked 65th).

Warren Little/Getty Images World No 47 Ryan Fox of New Zealand.

The 75th-ranked Si Woo Kim, who played his only Presidents Cup in 2017, was also named, joining original picks Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim (also known as Kim Joo-hyung), Corey Conners, Adam Scott and Mito Pereira. Immelman had two extra wildcard picks after British Open champion Cameron Smith and fellow top-20 player Joaquin Niemann joined LIV Golf.

READ MORE:

* 'It’s a mess': High-flying Ryan Fox inches closer to Masters start, no fan of LIV Golf

* Aussie Cameron Smith leads Open Championship, Kiwis miss cut

* Tiger Woods faces battle to make British Open cut after first-round horror show at St Andrews



On rankings alone Fox looks hard done by, but the Europe-based 35-year-old felt his absence from the PGA Tour and his poor results in majors (he missed the cut at the US and British Opens this year) didn’t help.

“It's obviously disappointing. Not being on the PGA Tour probably hurt. In that respect, I think you've got to do something really special to get in from outside the PGA Tour,” Fox told Newstalk ZB.

“And maybe timing played a part, with me having had time off in the lead-up and the players who got picked having been playing on the PGA Tour probably hurt me a bit.”

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images South African former PGA Tour player Trevor Immelman is captain of the International team in the Presidents Cup.

Fox was philosophical and said he’d known of his omission for a while, after Immelman contacted him with the bad news.

Pendrith, of Canada, finished tied for 13th at the Players Championship in March, runnerup in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July and tied for eighth in last month’s BMW Championship.

If Fox had been picked he would have been the fifth New Zealander to play in the International team, after Frank Nobilo, Greg Turner, Michael Campbell and Danny Lee.

Fox started this year ranked 213 in the world and said last month: “It couldn’t have gone better really”.

He achieved his goal of cracking the world top-50, after his DP Tour win by five shots in the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in the United Arab Emirates back in February.

Fox also secured runner-up finishes in the Dutch Open in May and the Irish Open in July, and has only played twice since missing the cut at St Andrews in July. He tees it up this week in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

If Fox can remain in the top-50 at the completion of the calendar year, the benefits are huge, highlighted by an automatic start in next year’s Masters at Augusta National.

“I’d certainly love to get that,” Fox said last month. “That’s the one Major I’m missing and one that all golfers really want to play.”