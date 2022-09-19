Bryson DeChambeau taken out by gallery rope at LIV Golf's Chicago Invitational

Bryson DeChambeau got himself into a wee bit of a tangle at LIV Golf’s Chicago Invitational.

The burly American was involved in a bizarre incident on the par-four 14th hole during the final round of the tournament.

After almost potting his second shot, the 1.85m tall DeChambeau failed to duck under a gallery rope and appeared to suffer an eye injury after walking head first into it.

LIV GOLF Bryson DeChambeau taken out by barrier rope.

While DeChambeau successfully made the birdie putt, cameras showed him rubbing his right eye and blinking several times shortly after to indicate he was still experiencing some discomfort.

He then bogeyed his next two holes and went on to finish 12 shots behind winner Cam Smith, who made his decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf pay off when he closed with a three-under 69 for a three-shot victory.