Davis Love III fears for LIV Golf rebels ahead of Presidents Cup clash

Davis Love III likes to operate by name as by nature.

After all, this is a man who was once teased for trying out his “mean look” at the Open in an attempt to deter the British press. He is a father figure for a generation of players, counts former presidents as friends and went to university with Michael Jordan, but still prefers the solitude of his fishing retreat along the southern Georgia coastline. “I just want to get along with everybody and not be controversial,” he says.

But over the past year, a sense of constant tumult has coaxed the competitor in Love back out; the major winner who won 21 PGA Tour titles, played on six Ryder Cup teams and captained another two. Beneath the mild manners, he is fiercely loyal, has served five terms on the PGA Tour board – “that’s one record Tiger will never break” – and lives near to its headquarters in Ponte Vedra, Florida. He is, in effect, the quintessential establishment figure, who grew up idolising Arnold Palmer and treats golf’s traditions with a religious reverence. “I said to Tiger, what can I do to help?” Love says. “He said to protect your team.”

Quinn Harris/Getty Images Phil Mickelson was the first major defection from the PGA Tour.

Next week, Love will serve as Presidents Cup captain and preside over the United States’ usual massacre of an under-matched international team. The butchering began long before reaching North Carolina, though, as LIV snared certain picks and, much like every golf event nowadays, plunged the build-up into chaos.

“I’m not angry at Dustin Johnson or Cameron Smith, I’m just disappointed,” Love says of the two biggest absences looming large over Quail Hollow. Love knows Johnson “really well” and tried to convince him over the phone not to join LIV before its first event in London, while Smith is almost a neighbour. “How are we supposed to treat them?” Love says. “They’re suing us. They’re employees of an organisation that is going to put us through litigation for years. That’s awkward at the grocery store or if you show up at the Masters and I hate it.”

Love has posited the “nuclear option” if LIV’s insurgence gathers more momentum, which would entail players boycotting the majors if rebels are allowed in the field. “I would not want to be in Fred Ridley’s [the chairman of Augusta National] shoes right now because he’s got a bunch of hard decisions to make,” Love says. “It’s like what Rory [McIlroy] said about being uncomfortable at Wentworth. We don’t want 18 guys at the Masters that the other 48 guys don’t want there. That undercurrent will continue at whatever level. The majors know that’s coming and it was explained to these players for well over a year that there is a risk [if you join LIV] you may be suspended and banned for life [from the PGA Tour].”

Love likens the partnership between McIlroy and Woods to a modern-day Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, who defended the PGA Tour from Greg Norman’s first attempt at a hostile breakaway in 1994. “I never thought LIV would get off the ground, I’d seen this movie before,” he says. “But I learned from Tiger, Rory and Jay [Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner] that they knew what was coming for a year-plus and they’d been preparing for it.”

Love became aware of that in November when Monahan called him and said: “We really need to talk about [Phil] Mickelson.” By that point, Mickelson, who was supposed to serve as a vice-captain next week, was already deep into the machinations that crashed and burnt publicly in February when he admitted to using the Saudis as leverage to combat the “obnoxious greed” of the PGA Tour.

“My faith tells me money can’t buy you happiness and a lot of guys are going to find that out, I think, over the next few years,” Love says. “Phil won’t talk to any of us because ultimately, deep down, he knows this is not good. He could have sat with me, Rory and Tiger and we could have figured something out. Maybe not everything he wanted would’ve happened, but some of it would, and that’s what I tried to tell him.”

Adam Davy Rory McIlroy has been a fierce critic of LIV Golf.

The irony, of course, is that much of what Mickelson demanded has come to fruition during his absence, with the PGA Tour finding vast quantities of cash to bolster prize money and block LIV’s charge. Another player Love attempted to persuade, and would have likely made his President’s Cup team, was Talor Gooch, who finished fourth at Wentworth and last year won the PGA Tour event hosted by Love’s foundation.

“I printed a bunch of tickets with his picture on. I should sue for $48,000,” he says jokingly. The irony does, however, offer an insight into the fraught process Love has faced in picking his team. “You’ve got a list of potential guys and then you send out an email to get their pants fit. If one of them says he’s not coming, does that mean he’s going to LIV?”

Love had more success convincing Cameron Young to commit to the PGA Tour, but the international team captain, Trevor Immelman, fared far worse and has lost Smith, Joaquín Niemann, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri in the past month alone. “I know Trevor and his family incredibly well and it’s been very hard on him to have that conversation with a whole lot of guys,” says Love, who insists the players picked in their place will be motivated to “prove a point”.

“Between these two teams, there’s a billion dollars they turned down,” he says, highlighting the enormous figure thrown at Hideki Matsuyama. “These 12 guys on each team stood up to the temptation and the money because they want to play for history and legacy.”

Bryson DeChambeau claimed earlier this week that the Tour are “only hurting themselves” by not allowing LIV players to compete at the President’s Cup, but Love considers that prospect out of the question. “The people who built this tour feel like someone is trying to tear it down and destroy everything,” he says. “We hear all the time, why doesn’t the Tour sit down and talk it out. Well, it’s because we know what LIV’s goal is.

THE OPEN Australian Cameron Smith can't shake the LIV Golf cloud, even after his stunning British Open win.

“You look at some of these guys’ statements, they’re basically apologising for taking the money. If LIV was good for the game, why do you need to get paid $150 million to go and play on it? They were paid enough to take the risk and that’s what it boils down to. They’ve paid players whatever, a billion dollars and guaranteed them X-amount a year. Great. More power to them. I love Eddie Pepperell’s comments. Just go, go away. Don’t then sue us, don’t hurt us.”

The anger doesn’t come naturally but Love concedes he has, if only for a moment, become “heated”. His overriding emotion, though, remains one of sadness that the sport he loves so dearly is “falling apart” while the rules he once helped to write are ripped up and broken. “I keep saying this is a bad dream and we’re going to wake up and golf’s nightmare will be over,” Love says. “I’m not mad at these players, I’m fearful for them.”

- The Times