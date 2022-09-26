NZ's Daniel Hillier wins 2nd Challenge title to get closer to DP World Tour card

New Zealand golfer Daniel Hiller has scored his second win on the Challenge Tour in France.

A second European Challenge Tour win has New Zealand golfer Daniel Hillier closing in on a place on the big tour.

Hillier produced a stunning final round of 64 to win the Swiss Challenge event in France overnight (NZ time).

Starting the day four shots off the lead, Hillier compiled 10 birdies and two bogeys in an eight under par round which gave him a two-shot victory over Jeong weon Ko of South Korea.

Johannes Simon/Getty Images Daniel Hillier of New Zealand poses with the trophy after winning the Swiss Challenge 2022 at Golf Saint Apollinaire in Folgensbourg, France.

The 24-year-old jumped up to 13th on the Road to Mallorca Rankings following his victory, with the top 20 players on the secondary tour at the end of the season gaining a spot on the DP World Tour (previously known as the European Tour) for the next year.

READ MORE:

* Golfer Daniel Hillier secures maiden Challenge Tour title after dramatic ending



“That was pretty unbelievable,” Hillier told the official Tour website.

“I played really solid on the front nine and didn’t miss too many greens. I hit some of the best wedge shots I’ve hit in a long time and gave myself a lot of really good chances.

“I holed a couple of clutch putts to keep the momentum going and then managed to birdie five of my last six holes.

“It was a crazy day and I felt like I was in autopilot. I’ve been working on my short game a lot in the last couple of years and it’s something that has really let me down in the past.

Johannes Simon/Getty Images Daniel Hillier of New Zealand hits out of a bunker during his spectacular final round.

“To be able to hole those putts under pressure today just shows I am doing some of the right things and now I just need to keep my head down and hope the wins keep coming.”

Hillier won the 2021 Challenge Costa Brava tournament but prior to the Swiss event had just one top-10 finish in his last seven Challenge Tour starts.

“This is massive for me being towards the end of the season. I’ve moved inside the top 20 and now I’m in a strong position to get my DP World Tour card for next season.

“The job’s not done yet so I need to play as well as I can for the final few events.”