Tiger Woods' son shoots career-low 68 with famous father as caddie

Charlie Woods impresses on the golf course with dad Tiger as caddie.

Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie Woods, has shown another sign of his huge golfing potential.

The 13-year-old on Monday (NZ time) shot a career-low four-under 68 in a round-of-the-day score at a qualifier for the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship at Mission Inn Resort in Florida.

And just who did the young prodigy have by his side as caddie for the event? None other than his famous father, of course, who he so nearly matched with his stunning close-run albatross effort at the par-five 14th which just lipped out.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images Charlie Woods had famous father Tiger alongside him in his career-best round. (File photo)

“When I hit it I knew it was good,” Charlie said in a post-tournament interview. “When it started trickling down I knew it was going to be close. Not that close.”

While tying for fourth in the boys 12-13 division at the 36-hole event and falling short of punching his ticket to the championship event, it was quite the comeback from Woods junior, following his opening-round eight-over 80.

And he credited the old man for his fightback.

“That was awesome, I couldn't have done it without him,” Charlie said. “Some shots, I would’ve been so off, but he steered me with the right voice.

“Dad told me to stay patient. Just play steady golf, focus on each shot, don’t look too far ahead. Stay in the game.”

The father-son duo have previously played together at the PNC Championship the last two years – a team event in Florida where major champions compete alongside a member of their family.