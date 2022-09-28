Rising Kiwi golf star Zack Swanwick hits hole in one in top Australian tournament

Zack Swanwick (Napier) after winning the New Zealand under-19 boys' golf title at Pukekohe Golf Club this month.

One of the country’s top junior golfers showed the leading Australian age-grade players his class with a hole in one, en route to a four-shot lead in the Jack Newton International Junior Classic on Wednesday.

Zack Swanwick, who plays out of the Napier Golf Club, aced the par-three 11th during his second round at Cypress Lakes Golf and Country Club in the Hunter Valley, New South Wales.

According to the club’s website, the 11th is 140m long and has similarities with the famed Amen Corner at Augusta National, home of the Masters.

“Only a short par-3 but misjudge the wind and distance and you will find yourself trying to chip back up onto a relatively small green. Like the 12th at Augusta if you judge it and trust it you can make a birdie.”

Swanwick’s eagle, coupled with five birdies and two bogeys, saw him sign for a four-under-par 68, matching his effort from day one to leave him eight-under for the tournament at the halfway point.

He was four clear of compatriot Robby Turnbull, from Remuera in Auckland, who shot 71 and 69. Just six of the 116-strong boys’ field were under par after 36 holes, which showed how impressive Swanwick’s performance was.

The Jack Newton International Junior Classic is a World Amateur Golf Ranking and Golf Australia Junior Order of Merit event. The tournament for 15, 16 and 17-year-olds is limited to 208 of the best juniors from around the world, it says on its website.

Swanwick currently sits third on Golf NZ’s men’s order of merit, after back to back wins in the North Harbour Stroke Play and Waikato Winter Stroke Play.

He showed his class earlier this month, winning the national under-19 title at Pukekohe Golf Club.

He started the final day five shots behind overnight leader Stephen Liu but overhauled him with a final round of two-under 69 to win by three strokes.

“I’m really stoked. It was a tough fight out there; I really had to work for it, but it was awesome,” Swanwick said then.