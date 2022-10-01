Ryan Fox remains in the hunt after treacherous day at Dunhill Links Championship

World No 46 Ryan Fox finished the day in 10th place at the Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox moved up one spot on the leaderboard despite shooting a two-over par round of 74 on day two of the DP World Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.

In treacherous conditions at the famous course in Scotland, the world No 46 carded three birdies and five bogeys in his second round to finish the day in 10th place, on four-under overall.

That left Fox six shots shy of clubhouse leader Richard Mansell, who produced a stunning four-under 68 on the Old Course to be 10-under for the tournament.

Rain, gusty wind and cold temperatures made for a challenging second round as only eight players in the field made it round under par.

Englishman Mansell carded five birdies and a single bogey to post the lowest round of the day as strong winds and heavy rain made life difficult for the players at all three host courses.

Swede Alex Noren was alone in second place on eight-under following his 69 at Kingsbarns, and Dane Niklas Norgaard Moller and Frenchman Antoine Rozner were tied for third after 74s at St Andrews and Carnoustie respectively.

Home favourite Robert MacIntyre was another shot back on six-under thanks to his 70 at Kingsbarns.

Having opened his second round at the sixth hole due to the shotgun start at all three courses on Friday morning, Mansell made birdies at the seventh, ninth, 10th and 12th to catapult himself to the top of the leaderboard.

But as the conditions worsened, birdies were suddenly off the agenda and the fight to avoid losing ground became the priority.

Mansell bogeyed the 16th but pulled off some significant par saves before notching a birdie at the fifth – his last hole – to head into the weekend with a two-stroke advantage.

Englishman Eddie Pepperell had a day to remember by making a magnificent hole-in-one at Kingsbarns’ eighth hole.

“It was a 6-iron, just trying to hold it up against a little bit of a right-to-left wind and it pitched online and just rolled down there, fed in,” Pepperell said.

