Lydia Ko goes low to move up leaderboard at Volunteers of America Classic

Lydia Ko shot a sizzling five-under par second round at the Volunteers of America Classic to keep her firmly in the title hunt at the US$1.7 million (NZ$3.04 million) LPGA Tour event.

Starting the day at one-under after an opening round of 70 at the Old American Gold Club in Texas, the world No 5 got round in 66 strokes to finish the day in eighth place on the leaderboard, just five shots behind clubhouse leader Charley Hull on 11-under.

England’s Hull backed up her first round 67 with a sublime seven-under 64 to lead Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul and China’s Xiyu Lin by two shots.

“I actually can’t really remember much of my round because I was so focused,” Hull said. “I didn’t know what my score was when I was coming in.”

Ko – playing the back nine first in round two – picked up two birdies to reach the turn at -3.

She also birdied the first hole of the front nine, gave that back with her only bogey of the day on No.5 but finished brilliantly with three consecutive birdies in the next three holes to be six-under for the tournament and in contention for the title.

Only Hull (seven-under) and American Lindy Duncan (six-under) posted better scores than Ko on the day, while American Jessica Korda and Swede Madelene Sagstrom also carded 66.

The 25-year-old Ko has 11 top 10 finishes on the LPGA Tour this year but only one victory – at the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida in January.

Ko has won 17 LPGA Tour titles in her career, earning around US14.25 million (NZ$25.5 million) in prizemoney.